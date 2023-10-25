Donations

Policy

‘No evidence’ Hamas raised millions in crypto, Elliptic says

Elliptic says that crypto has a “weakness” as a fundraising tool: the public nature of blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Charity campaign Crypto Aid Israel distributes funds to four organizations

The charity campaign, launched earlier this month, has already raised $185,000 since launch

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Israel freezes Hamas-linked crypto accounts used for donations

Israeli police’s cyber unit worked with UK authorities and Binance to freeze accounts Hamas had used to receive donations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Charity campaign Crypto Aid Israel launches fundraising effort following Hamas attacks

The charity campaign seeks to raise donations in the wake of the Hamas attacks

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

California releases updated cryptocurrency campaign donation policies

Updated disclosure policies in California state that campaigns have to immediately convert cryptocurrency contributions into USD

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Singapore Red Cross now accepts crypto donations

The humanitarian aid organization is partnering with Triple-A to enable crypto payments

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Q&A: Artist Refik Anadol on AI-based NFTs for Instagram

Anadol raised $80,000 for Alzheimer’s research as part of the select group of artists to test out Instagram’s NFT marketplace

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Ukraine Fund Spends $54M of Crypto Donations on Military Gear

A breakdown of the costs shows unmanned aerial vehicles, computer hardware and armor vests attracted the majority of spending

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

California Overturns Ban on Political Crypto Donations

The Fair Political Practices Commission of California has walked back a previous ban against crypto donations to political campaigners.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto.com to Run Ad During Oscars in Support of Ukraine

Viewers will be encouraged to donate with crypto, fiat or by buying from the campaign’s NFT collection

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Donations of Cryptoassets to Ukraine Reach $19M

Data analytics firm Elliptic has been tracking crypto donations pouring into the Ukrainian government’s digital wallet addresses

by Sebastian Sinclair /

