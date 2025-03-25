eToro

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

The latest sign a crypto IPO boom might be coming

10T Holdings’ Dan Tapiero predicts crypto listings on exchanges are a “mini step” for value moving onchain

by Ben Strack /
Business

eToro to cease most crypto offerings after SEC settlement

The SEC announced that eToro would pay $1.5 million as part of the settlement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

eToro receives Cyprus registration ahead of MiCa rollout

Cyprus granted eToro crypto registration, setting the groundwork for the company to operate crypto services post-MiCa rollout

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Australian regulator sues eToro over crypto-related CFDs

Most consumers who traded eToro’s contract for difference product ended up losing money, an Australian regulator alleged

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

EToro curtails new orders of SEC-deemed crypto securities for US customers

The tokens targeted include algorand (ALGO), decentraland (MANA), dash (DASH) and polygon (MATIC)

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Twitter Expands ‘Cashtags’ To Better Inform Crypto Traders

Twitter has teamed up with trading app eToro to feed more crypto price charts and other investment information directly to users

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Why Aren’t There More Public Crypto Companies? The SEC

Crypto companies including Circle and Bullish have scrubbed plans to go public following a lengthy SEC screening process

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase Site Crashes From Traffic as Super Bowl Ads Spark Public Interest

Coinbase’s promotional page, website and app went dark on Sunday following the showing of its ad during the NFL Super Bowl — one of a handful of high-profile crypto commercials that aired

by Sebastian Sinclair /

