eToro
10T Holdings’ Dan Tapiero predicts crypto listings on exchanges are a “mini step” for value moving onchain
The SEC announced that eToro would pay $1.5 million as part of the settlement
Cyprus granted eToro crypto registration, setting the groundwork for the company to operate crypto services post-MiCa rollout
Most consumers who traded eToro’s contract for difference product ended up losing money, an Australian regulator alleged
The tokens targeted include algorand (ALGO), decentraland (MANA), dash (DASH) and polygon (MATIC)
Twitter has teamed up with trading app eToro to feed more crypto price charts and other investment information directly to users
Crypto companies including Circle and Bullish have scrubbed plans to go public following a lengthy SEC screening process
Coinbase’s promotional page, website and app went dark on Sunday following the showing of its ad during the NFL Super Bowl — one of a handful of high-profile crypto commercials that aired