Opinion

FINRA’s intrusive crypto sweeps are misguided

FINRA should abandon its misguided attempt to seek indirect oversight over its members’ non-securities crypto assets

by William Brannan&Ethan Silver /
Policy

70% of crypto communications potentially misleading, FINRA analysis finds

A majority of FINRA member firms currently at odds with rule prohibiting “false, exaggerated, promissory, unwarranted or misleading” claims

by Ben Strack /
Policy

McHenry questions timing of Prometheum’s special purpose broker-dealer approval

Gary Gensler and FINRA CEO Robert Cook have until August 22 to supply documentation on Prometheum’s approval to the House Financial Services Committee

by Katherine Ross /
MarketsPolicy

Wall Street Regulator FINRA Wants To Hire Fired Crypto Employees

FINRA chief executive Robert Cook has a message for those recently laid off by cryptocurrency companies — call him

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto Exchange Apifiny to Go Public Via $530M SPAC

The digital asset trading platform plans to list on Nasdaq after the merge

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Oasis Pro Markets Taps Anchorage for ATS Custody and Settlement

Oasis Pro Markets is one of the few crypto trading institutions that has an Alternative Trading System License

by Sam Reynolds /
Sponsored

Exodus Takes the ‘Next Step’ in Democratizing Finance

Exodus is offering Class A common stock via the tZERO alternative trading platform regulated by FINRA and the SEC in order to broaden the potential investment community

by Brian Nibley /
Finance

Robinhood has $80 Billion in Assets, IPO Filing Reveals

The brokerage plans $100 million in revenue from the public offering and plans to allocate between 20% and 35% of shares to the platform’s retail customers.

by Casey Wagner /

