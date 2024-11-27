Flashbots

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Flashbots’ BuilderNet to address Ethereum block builder centralization

BuilderNet is a new block building network designed to return more MEV and gas fees to users

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Rollup Sequencers Are Centralized — And That’s Fine

The fastest way from point A to point B in blockchain often involves resorting to a centralized service at some stage

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Sandwich Attacks: Stealing or Just Playing the DeFi Game?

Sandwich attacks are eating up hapless traders’ lunch money

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Flashbots is Now Offering its Users Frontrunning Protection

Users can now change their wallet RPCs to Flashbots Protect RPC

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Solana Has a Spam Problem. Can It Be Fixed?

Jito Labs says their bundling mechanism is the solution

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Rollups: Is It All About Speed? Or Are We Forgetting Something?

Strictly striving for higher speeds eventually arrives at centralization and censorship

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

$25M MEV Exploit Teaches a Valuable Lesson About Relay Providers

Sometimes less is more, at least when it comes to relay providers

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Ethereum Reverses Post-Merge Censorship Trend

MEV censorship has been roughly sitting at 70% over the past month

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Ethereum Is Not Under Attack: Understanding MEV-boost Relays

Ethereum developers see censorship anxieties are mostly exaggerated

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Flashbots Has a New Plan: ‘Make TradFi Look Embarrassing’

The project, codenamed SUAVE, will be used to decentralize MEV in the long term

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiPolicy

Is Ethereum Censorship a Concern Post-Merge?

Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
MarketsSponsored

New Flashbots Upgrade Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets After the Merge

Flashbots is a research and development organization aimed at making the MEV market more efficient, distributed and democratic.

by John Gilbert&Drew Mailen /

