Flashbots
BuilderNet is a new block building network designed to return more MEV and gas fees to users
The fastest way from point A to point B in blockchain often involves resorting to a centralized service at some stage
Sandwich attacks are eating up hapless traders’ lunch money
Users can now change their wallet RPCs to Flashbots Protect RPC
Jito Labs says their bundling mechanism is the solution
Strictly striving for higher speeds eventually arrives at centralization and censorship
Sometimes less is more, at least when it comes to relay providers
MEV censorship has been roughly sitting at 70% over the past month
Ethereum developers see censorship anxieties are mostly exaggerated
The project, codenamed SUAVE, will be used to decentralize MEV in the long term
Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree
Flashbots is a research and development organization aimed at making the MEV market more efficient, distributed and democratic.