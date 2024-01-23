Fundraise
Blockworks exclusive: The zk acceleration-focused startup becomes the latest to cash in on interest surrounding zero-knowledge proofs
The Hong Kong-based company’s seed round drew participation from Binance Labs and Shima Capital
The fullstack app is hoping to move away from “one token one vote” governance and make permissions more precise
Blockworks exclusive: Digital assets-focused investment manager Arca looks primed to cap off an up-and-down year via a previously unreported Series B likely to exceed capacity
Russian-language news outlet Meduza is now relying solely on foreign donations for the first time ever, with crypto as its lifeline
The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens
Filing from the $1.5 trillion asset manager follows crypto-focused investments, job postings
The project previously raised $2 million in a seed round bringing its total fundraising to $8.3 million to date.
The funding will be used to expand its security technology in the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance markets.