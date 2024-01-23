Fundraise

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Fundraise.
Business

ZK tech startup Ingonyama secures $21M in seed funding

Blockworks exclusive: The zk acceleration-focused startup becomes the latest to cash in on interest surrounding zero-knowledge proofs

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Sleek closes $5M raise to launch tokenized knowledge marketplace

The Hong Kong-based company’s seed round drew participation from Binance Labs and Shima Capital

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Llama raises $6M for role-based governance platform

The fullstack app is hoping to move away from “one token one vote” governance and make permissions more precise

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceMarkets

Dodging Worst of FTX, Arca Won’t Stay ‘Stagnant’

Blockworks exclusive: Digital assets-focused investment manager Arca looks primed to cap off an up-and-down year via a previously unreported Series B likely to exceed capacity

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Russian-language Journalists Forced off Stripe by Sanctions Turn to Crypto

Russian-language news outlet Meduza is now relying solely on foreign donations for the first time ever, with crypto as its lifeline

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: $1.34B Invested in Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Franklin Templeton Prepping Blockchain Fund

Filing from the $1.5 trillion asset manager follows crypto-focused investments, job postings

by Ben Strack /
Markets

LayerZero Adds $6.3M in Series A Funding Led by Binance Labs and Multicoin Capital

The project previously raised $2 million in a seed round bringing its total fundraising to $8.3 million to date.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Blockchain Security Firm CertiK Raises $37M Funding

The funding will be used to expand its security technology in the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance markets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

