BusinessFinance

Global X withdraws bitcoin ETF proposal

Global X withdrew its bitcoin ETF proposal just weeks after the SEC gave other ETFs the green light

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

SEC delays yet another bitcoin ETF rule change

After the filing is listed in the Federal Register, a comment period spanning at least 35 days will begin

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF creativity continues as SEC mulls spot products

ETF issuer Global X files for Bitcoin Trend Strategy while rival fund groups chase a fund that would hold BTC directly

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto is a ‘long-term play’ we’re building out now: Global X exec

The buildout of blockchain use cases will play large role in valuing crypto assets, according to Global X head of thematic solutions

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto ETPs Saw ‘Abysmal’ Returns in June

Four Europe-domiciled exchange-traded products by 21Shares had a total return below -40%

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Global X Plots Expansion of Crypto Products, Research

Index-based products targeting industry themes or client needs is “where we’re truly going to make an impact,” exec says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Global X Poaches 21Shares Exec To Lead Digital Assets Product Push

The New York-based ETF issuer looks to expand its crypto thematic products and suite of crypto ETPs in Europe

by Ben Strack /
FinanceWeb3

Global X Latest ETF Issuer to Test Out the Metaverse

The firm’s filing comes a week after similar plans from fund titan Fidelity

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Which Mutual Funds, ETFs Are Making Crypto-related Investments?

WisdomTree and BlackRock each have pair of products investing in bitcoin futures contracts

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

What Does Demand For Bitcoin Futures ETFs Look Like in 2022?

Global X’s offering could be “more palatable” for advisors and long-term investors compared to its competitors

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Global X Offers Different Type of Bitcoin Futures ETF

Firm’s latest product also invests in equity securities of blockchain companies.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Global X Opts to Try to Bring Blended Crypto ETF to Market

Planned offering will invest in blockchain companies and bitcoin futures

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Global X Adds to Stack of Bitcoin ETFs Proposed to SEC

New York-based thematic fund issuer’s filing comes a week after launching blockchain ETF.

by Ben Strack /

