hacker
The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval
DeFi lending protocol Euler has warned its hacker to return most of the stolen crypto or else face a $1 million bounty
The hacker tricked customer service for Ankr’s DNS provider into giving them access to Ankr’s domain registrar
Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier
Hackers stole $625 million last month from the Ronin Network, a sidechain used for play-to-earn game Axie Infinity
A number of crypto executives said they’re cautiously optimistic about enforcement clarity as a result of the FBI’s move
BadgerDAO seeks redress, but BitMart attack shows centralized exchanges are not immune from large scale thefts either.
BadgerDAO token crashes 20% as users and security auditors suspect that the exploit came from the DAO’s web interface.
“We always look to work closely with our customers and regulators to address their security-related concerns,” Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX told Blockworks. “Our first priority is the users, and the same is true of Liquid.”
White Hat hacker behind Poly Network breach says they will not be claiming the $500,000 reward for exposing a critical security flaw on Poly Network.