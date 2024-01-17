hacker

DeFi

Socket Tech security breach affects multiple dapps and wallets

The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Euler Readies $1M Bounty on Crypto Hacker Who Stole $200M

DeFi lending protocol Euler has warned its hacker to return most of the stolen crypto or else face a $1 million bounty

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Hacker Posed as Ankr Employee To Phish Polygon and Fantom Users

The hacker tricked customer service for Ankr’s DNS provider into giving them access to Ankr’s domain registrar

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

$6M Bounty Paid to White Hat Hacker Likely Averts Sizable DeFi Hack

Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier

Markets

Treasury Sanctions North Korean Hacker Group, Confirms Ties to $625M Theft

Hackers stole $625 million last month from the Ronin Network, a sidechain used for play-to-earn game Axie Infinity

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

FBI Doubles Down on Crypto Crimes With New Unit

A number of crypto executives said they’re cautiously optimistic about enforcement clarity as a result of the FBI’s move

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

BadgerDAO Contacts Hacker Seeking Settlement; BitMart Exchange Loses $200M

BadgerDAO seeks redress, but BitMart attack shows centralized exchanges are not immune from large scale thefts either.

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiMarkets

Hackers Steal $115 Million From Users of Bitcoin DeFi-focused BadgerDAO

BadgerDAO token crashes 20% as users and security auditors suspect that the exploit came from the DAO’s web interface.

by Sam Reynolds&Macauley Peterson /
Finance

FTX Lends Liquid Global $120 Million Following Hack

“We always look to work closely with our customers and regulators to address their security-related concerns,” Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX told Blockworks. “Our first priority is the users, and the same is true of Liquid.”

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Poly Network Hacker Returns $600 Million, Offered $500,000 Bug Bounty

White Hat hacker behind Poly Network breach says they will not be claiming the $500,000 reward for exposing a critical security flaw on Poly Network.

by Sam Reynolds /

