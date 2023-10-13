Israel

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Israel.
article-image

Web3

Israeli blockchain startups face employee crunch amid Hamas conflict

“If you have a lot of employees in the reserves,” Yanowitz says, “that means half your staff is gone and not working”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Experts anticipate ‘wave’ of crypto seizures following Hamas attacks

According to security experts, Hamas and other terrorist organizations have a pattern of raising crypto funds, only to have them seized

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Policy

Israel freezes Hamas-linked crypto accounts used for donations

Israeli police’s cyber unit worked with UK authorities and Binance to freeze accounts Hamas had used to receive donations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Charity campaign Crypto Aid Israel launches fundraising effort following Hamas attacks

The charity campaign seeks to raise donations in the wake of the Hamas attacks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Israeli police say Moshe Hogeg engaged in $290M crypto fraud, recommend charges

Moshe Hogeg used to own an Israeli soccer team, which he put up for sale in 2021 shortly before his initial arrest

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Israeli retiree made $270K in BTC profits. Her bank wouldn’t take her money.

Israel’s Bank Hapoalim initially denied Freeman, a 40-year customer, the ability to deposit $273,000 in profit realized from a bitcoin investment made in 2013

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Israel Seizes Binance Accounts Allegedly Linked to ISIS, Hamas

Binance says criminals don’t just sign up with their real names and list their terrorist organization as their job title

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Israel Wants to See ‘Significant’ Use of Stablecoins for Payment Before Considering Digital Shekel

Israel says that a decision by the EU or the US to issue a centrally controlled digital asset would be an ‘important factor’ in considering its own CBDC

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Israel To Test Blockchain-based Bonds

A joint effort by the Israeli government and the country’s stock exchange will assess distributed ledger technology for debt issuance

by Sebastian Sinclair /

