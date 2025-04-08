Kaiko

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Altcoin liquidity’s dropped since President Trump’s tariff announcement: Kaiko Research

An altcoin season is looking less and less likely as the reciprocal tariffs loom

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto markets offer ‘strong momentum opportunities’: Kaiko

A popular equity investing strategy, which considers network effects, is paying off for this crypto index

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Sector rotation ‘tailwind’ for L2s: Kaiko

L2s could make a comeback this year after a disappointing 2024

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Tokens in SEC’s ‘crosshairs’ could benefit from new era: Kaiko

Dragonfly’s Haseeb Qureshi had an interesting read-through about the interest in XRP and how that translates into this broader cycle

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin liquidity, increased market volatility pose headwinds

Crypto volatility has reached its lowest point in years by the end of September, while liquidity remains concentrated in a few markets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Cash caught Korean bid as USD trading volume slumps, says Kaiko

June’s final week of trading on Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb witnessed a daily peak of over $4 billion in volume, with $3.6 billion derived from altcoin activity, data shows

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Investors Can Thank the Fed, Kaiko Researchers Say

Analysts break down how the latest central bank drama, stablecoin woes will impact markets

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Q&A: Kaiko Research Analyst on Ripple’s Legal Troubles and XRP’s Rally

Blockworks sat down with Riyad Carey, research analyst at crypto data firm Kaiko, to discuss the XRP case and what it means for the future of the industry

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto’s Correlation to Equities Dips Following All-time Highs in May

Bitcoin and ether have also shown high correlation with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on longer time frames

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Data Provider Kaiko Gets $53M To Enhance Product Suite

Kaiko, whose clients include Deutsche Börse, Oanda and Bloomberg, plans to use the fresh funding to boost its global presence

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bankman-Fried Belies Bear, Bids for Bitvo

The Bahamas-based firm agreed to acquire Canadian crypto exchange Bitvo for an undisclosed sum

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Calls on Citigroup for Options After Liquidity Squeeze, Report Says

The traditional bank has been hired in an advisory role to lay out potential financing options for Celsius

by Shalini Nagarajan /

