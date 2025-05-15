Ledn

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Ledn.
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Ledn’s demand is ‘exploding’: Executive

Ledn’s Mauricio Di Bartolomeo explained how this cycle’s been different for the lender

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Have we reached the bitcoin bull run’s final wave?

Ledn CIO John Glover discusses using the Elliot Wave Theory to predict BTC price action

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ledn CEO details path to crypto-backed lending boom

The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Price targets to watch as bitcoin struggles to hit $100K

Ledn’s John Glover gives some price targets to watch for bitcoin

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Is ‘pervasive quiet quitting’ crypto’s latest trend?

To put it quite frankly, folks are struggling to see a catalyst on the horizon

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Markets

Has bitcoin carved out the low? 

Ledn’s John Glover says it’s not “surprising” that the German government is taking profit

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Celsius Calls on Citigroup for Options After Liquidity Squeeze, Report Says

The traditional bank has been hired in an advisory role to lay out potential financing options for Celsius

by Shalini Nagarajan /

