Ledn
There are a total of 7 articles associated with Ledn.
Ledn’s Mauricio Di Bartolomeo explained how this cycle’s been different for the lender
Ledn CIO John Glover discusses using the Elliot Wave Theory to predict BTC price action
The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says
Ledn’s John Glover gives some price targets to watch for bitcoin
To put it quite frankly, folks are struggling to see a catalyst on the horizon
Ledn’s John Glover says it’s not “surprising” that the German government is taking profit
The traditional bank has been hired in an advisory role to lay out potential financing options for Celsius
by Shalini Nagarajan /