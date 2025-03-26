legislation
It’s a busy week as DC prepares for confirmations and policies that may have major impacts on crypto
The California Democrat discusses partisan divides, upcoming bills and the pro-crypto shift in Washington
The Digital Asset Summit will feature TradFi and government reps speaking on broader adoption and who’s buying in
The BITCOIN Act now has 13 sponsors in total — up from one last year
The vote is in addition to the spending stopgap bill, proposed by House Republicans over the weekend
The hearing comes as the industry continues to quarrel over what stablecoin regulation should look like in the US
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis re-introduced the bitcoin reserve proposal that stalled last year
Sovereign states aren’t coming — they’re already here
Subcommittee Chair Cynthia Lummis said a market structure bill will follow
When it comes to the specifics of draft bills, the industry isn’t on the same page
It appears Trump’s team is trying to avoid having too many cooks in the kitchen
True sovereignty isn’t just about financial freedom
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., doubled down on the Republican attack on the left’s handling of crypto policy at Bitcoin 2024
Despite increased bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass crypto-related legislation, Sens. Lummis and Scott say Democrats are still standing in the way
Vice President Harris has all but officially secured the Democratic nomination. Here are her top picks for a running mate and where they stand on crypto.
Representatives on Thursday opted to back President Biden and uphold his veto of the legislation that sought to invalidate SAB 121
While crypto lawmaking is set to quiet down this summer, bitcoin miner activity appears to be heating up
Rep. Nickel, who will be leaving Capitol Hill in 2025, said it’s important to reiterate that SEC Chair Gary Gensler does not represent all Democrats’ views
As FIT21 advances to the Senate, experts are cautiously optimistic but say to expect some changes to the bill
Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC
The FIT21 Act marks the second crypto-focused piece of legislation to advance in Congress this month
The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, known as the FIT21 Act, is expected to head to the floor for a vote in the House in the afternoon on May 22
Tokens for soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona mirror their victories and losses
Emmer claims SEC Chair Gary Gensler is abusing his regulatory powers by targeting the crypto community