Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto comes to Washington: Takeaways from the DC Blockchain Summit

It’s a busy week as DC prepares for confirmations and policies that may have major impacts on crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

A bipartisan future for crypto? Ro Khanna weighs in at DAS

The California Democrat discusses partisan divides, upcoming bills and the pro-crypto shift in Washington

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

DAS to spotlight institutional era of crypto

The Digital Asset Summit will feature TradFi and government reps speaking on broader adoption and who’s buying in

by Ben Strack /
PolicySupply Shock

Support grows for Lummis’ plan to buy 1M BTC

The BITCOIN Act now has 13 sponsors in total — up from one last year

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House debates overturning IRS crypto exchange rule

The vote is in addition to the spending stopgap bill, proposed by House Republicans over the weekend

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House Financial Services kicks off stablecoin discussions 

The hearing comes as the industry continues to quarrel over what stablecoin regulation should look like in the US

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Another try for the BITCOIN Act

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis re-introduced the bitcoin reserve proposal that stalled last year

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin has formally entered its sovereign state era

Sovereign states aren’t coming — they’re already here

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Stablecoin legislation is subcommittee’s first priority, says Lummis

Subcommittee Chair Cynthia Lummis said a market structure bill will follow

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Stablecoin legislation may be on shaky ground 

When it comes to the specifics of draft bills, the industry isn’t on the same page

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The advisory council that may not be 

It appears Trump’s team is trying to avoid having too many cooks in the kitchen

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Bitcoiners who value sovereignty should also defend reproductive rights

True sovereignty isn’t just about financial freedom

by Elena Giralt /
Policy

Lummis’ BTC reserve bill makes it to the stage at Bitcoin 2024, but not yet the floor 

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., doubled down on the Republican attack on the left’s handling of crypto policy at Bitcoin 2024

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Sens. Lummis, Scott say Republican sweep in November is the push crypto needs 

Despite increased bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass crypto-related legislation, Sens. Lummis and Scott say Democrats are still standing in the way

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Harris VP short list shows mixed support for crypto issues 

Vice President Harris has all but officially secured the Democratic nomination. Here are her top picks for a running mate and where they stand on crypto.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House fails to override veto of anti-SAB 121 bill 

Representatives on Thursday opted to back President Biden and uphold his veto of the legislation that sought to invalidate SAB 121

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: An update on crypto bills…and mining stocks

While crypto lawmaking is set to quiet down this summer, bitcoin miner activity appears to be heating up

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

For Democrats to support crypto legislation, messaging is key: Rep. Nickel 

Rep. Nickel, who will be leaving Capitol Hill in 2025, said it’s important to reiterate that SEC Chair Gary Gensler does not represent all Democrats’ views

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto market structure bill advances to Senate, Rep. Nickel is optimistic 

As FIT21 advances to the Senate, experts are cautiously optimistic but say to expect some changes to the bill

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House passes CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act with limited bipartisan support 

Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House passes crypto market structure bill with bipartisan support 

The FIT21 Act marks the second crypto-focused piece of legislation to advance in Congress this month

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House expected to vote on bipartisan crypto market structure bill Wednesday

The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, known as the FIT21 Act, is expected to head to the floor for a vote in the House in the afternoon on May 22

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Fan tokens mirror Champions League performance

Tokens for soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona mirror their victories and losses

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Policy

Tom Emmer sneaks crypto provision into House budget bill

Emmer claims SEC Chair Gary Gensler is abusing his regulatory powers by targeting the crypto community

by Casey Wagner /

