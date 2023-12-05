lending platform

DeFi

Is ‘hands-off’ undercollateralized lending possible? Wildcat thinks so

Wildcat wants to make undercollateralized lending terms completely transparent

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

BlockFi set to open customer withdrawals in summer

The lender said it needs to develop new product features and make platform modifications to facilitate withdrawals

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

40 State Regulators are Opening Celsius’ Books in Search of Fraud

Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation alleges Celsius misled investors about the state of its financial health and baited them into leaving their funds on the platform

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

7 Critical Events in the Celsius Bankruptcy Case

Two months after Celsius initiated bankruptcy proceedings, we rounded up some striking events that followed its collapse

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Enlists Advisers for Potential Bankruptcy, According to WSJ Report

Per the lending platform’s terms of use, clients are not guaranteed the return of their funds if Celsius declares bankruptcy

by Casey Wagner /

