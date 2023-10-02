Licenses
Coinbase said it views Singapore as a crucial market for growth of the crypto and Web3 economy
Binance is hoping its latest regulatory win will help offset recent challenges across multiple foreign markets
License from Monetary Authority of Singapore’s marks completion of the regulatory process there for Blockchain.com and Crypto.com
According to a list on the SFC’s website, HashKey and OSL Exchange are the only two crypto platforms currently licensed in Hong Kong
The approval marks a year-long effort for Binance in Thailand, which sought the help of a domestic and publicly listed Thai company
Revolut’s internal IT systems were identified in March as being insufficient in assuring revenue streams from different areas of its business, including crypto trading
Community weighs in on pros and cons of different NFT project licensing models
The license will help BTC Markets shelter the coming regulatory storm for crypto in Australia, CEO Caroline Bowler said