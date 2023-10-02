Licenses

Policy

Coinbase expands regulatory moat with Singapore license

Coinbase said it views Singapore as a crucial market for growth of the crypto and Web3 economy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
BusinessPolicy

Binance becomes regulated exchange in El Salvador

Binance is hoping its latest regulatory win will help offset recent challenges across multiple foreign markets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
BusinessPolicy

Two crypto exchanges now have major payment license in Singapore

License from Monetary Authority of Singapore’s marks completion of the regulatory process there for Blockchain.com and Crypto.com

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Hong Kong regulator issues warning about unlicensed crypto platforms

According to a list on the SFC’s website, HashKey and OSL Exchange are the only two crypto platforms currently licensed in Hong Kong

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance Gets Greenlight to Operate Exchange in Thailand

The approval marks a year-long effort for Binance in Thailand, which sought the help of a domestic and publicly listed Thai company

by Sebastian Sinclair /
BusinessPolicy

Revolut Could See License Application Denied, But Crypto Offerings Unaffected

Revolut’s internal IT systems were identified in March as being insufficient in assuring revenue streams from different areas of its business, including crypto trading

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiWeb3

From Moonbirds to CryptoPunks, Terms of Service Are Changing

Community weighs in on pros and cons of different NFT project licensing models

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsPolicy

BTC Markets Gets Financial Services License in Australian First

The license will help BTC Markets shelter the coming regulatory storm for crypto in Australia, CEO Caroline Bowler said

by Sebastian Sinclair /

