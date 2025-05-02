Market Makers

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Movement’s Rushi Manche faces suspension amid market maker controversy

MOVE is down 21% in the past day

by Donovan Choy /
Markets

Bitcoin momentum could fuel further short squeeze, says Galaxy exec

If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Upstart market maker Swaap goes live with new version on Ethereum, Polygon

Swaap introduces a quotation model that is run off-chain, making it possible to run more complex computations

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

FTX Flashback? Binance Trades Against Its Users, Says CFTC

Binance has been trading against its users via market makers owned by Changpeng Zhao, says the CFTC — sound familiar?

by David Canellis /

