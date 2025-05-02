Market Makers
There are a total of 4 articles associated with Market Makers.
MOVE is down 21% in the past day
by Donovan Choy /
If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Swaap introduces a quotation model that is run off-chain, making it possible to run more complex computations
by Bessie Liu /
Binance has been trading against its users via market makers owned by Changpeng Zhao, says the CFTC — sound familiar?
by David Canellis /