Business

Matter Labs to cut 16% of workforce

The company behind ZKsync told Blockworks that the decision was made to make the team more “lean” as it moves into its next phase

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase exec departs for zkSync development company

Elsewhere, a former Disney gaming lead goes Web3 and OKX executives depart

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Blockframe using sealed bid auctions for NFT price discovery

Blockframe will launch ‘Bulk Semaphore’, a program that enables anonymous bidding to establish fair NFT prices

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Polygon Zero and Matter Labs square off over open-source norms

Polygon Zero is alleging Matter Labs failed to properly attribute code in its Boojum upgrade for zkSync

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Microsoft Azure node deployment opens door for easier Web3 app development

Ankr and Matter Labs hope the partnership will “lower the barrier of entry” for enterprise blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

ZK Stack developers can now build custom ‘hyperchains’ on Ethereum

Matter Labs’ Anthony Rose says the system includes all the “core components” that together construct “hyperchains”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

‘ZK embodies integrity, privacy and magic’: Matter Labs

Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski says firm’s new ‘ZK credo’ is not just rhetoric

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Crypto Hiring: OKX Wants 100 More Full-timers, Matter Labs Hires Activision Exec

OKX has also filed to become a Digital Asset Service Provider in France, which could take up to six months, according to the company

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

ZkSync’s zkEVM ‘Era’ Opens to the Public

Matter Labs moves zkSync Era into public alpha phase at 10:00 am ET Friday

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Matter Labs Rebrands zkEVM, Opens Mainnet for Developers

Projects can use this opportunity to test dapps in a controlled environment before a public alpha launch of what’s to be known as zkSync Era

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

ZkSync Sharpens Role in Future of Ethereum With $200M Funding

“No matter how bad this bear market gets, we are well positioned to grow our team,” Steve Newcomb CPO at Matter Labs says

by Macauley Peterson /

