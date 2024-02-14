Maxine Waters
During a House Financial Services Committee hearing Wednesday, several lawmakers opted to use their allotted time to discuss cryptocurrency and its role in illicit finance
In an interested change of pace Wednesday, it was Democrats calling for increased US action in developing blockchain technology in order to keep America as the dominant global financial leader
Waters says consumers are “at greater risk of harm” at the hands of bad actors without legislation
House Financial Services Committee members couldn’t find common ground on much Thursday as bipartisan cooperation on stablecoin legislation fell apart
Believing in politicians may break your heart, but Maxine Waters might actually be playing the long game in favor of crypto
Waters isn’t a fan of the Republican crypto bill draft, and she wants regulators to back her up
Lawmakers continued to spar over token classification processes Tuesday during another crypto hearing in the House Financial Services Committee
Waters, McHenry stablecoin bill drafts may look similar, but Republicans put more power in states’ hands
Even the revamped draft will need more bipartisan support
Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points
Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to field questions from Congress about the FTX debacle on Tuesday, but that was before his sunset arrest
The representative says reports claiming that she is unwilling to do so are “lies,” and bowing to pressure, Bankman-Fried says he will comply
The now disgraced founder of FTX has been on a media blitz, but said he would appear before a House committee hearing only after he’s got all his facts straight