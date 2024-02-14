Maxine Waters

Policy

House hearing on FinCEN oversight turns into crypto debate 

During a House Financial Services Committee hearing Wednesday, several lawmakers opted to use their allotted time to discuss cryptocurrency and its role in illicit finance

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Democrats call out Republican for ‘hypocritical’ anti-CBDC bill

In an interested change of pace Wednesday, it was Democrats calling for increased US action in developing blockchain technology in order to keep America as the dominant global financial leader

by Casey Wagner /
PolicyWeb3

Maxine Waters calls for stablecoin ‘guardrails’ after PayPal debut

Waters says consumers are “at greater risk of harm” at the hands of bad actors without legislation

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

‘Lower the decibels’: House committee stablecoin markup devolves into shouting match

House Financial Services Committee members couldn’t find common ground on much Thursday as bipartisan cooperation on stablecoin legislation fell apart

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Don’t villainize Maxine Waters just yet

Believing in politicians may break your heart, but Maxine Waters might actually be playing the long game in favor of crypto

by John Rizzo /
Policy

Rep. Waters wants Treasury, SEC input on Republican crypto bill

Waters isn’t a fan of the Republican crypto bill draft, and she wants regulators to back her up

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Rep. Waters surprised by ‘strong advocacy’ for CFTC crypto oversight

Lawmakers continued to spar over token classification processes Tuesday during another crypto hearing in the House Financial Services Committee

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Waters Floats Stablecoin Bill Draft Ahead of Thursday House Hearing

Waters, McHenry stablecoin bill drafts may look similar, but Republicans put more power in states’ hands

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Republican Stablecoin Bill Draft Likely Won’t Make It to the Floor, Insiders Say

Even the revamped draft will need more bipartisan support

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Stablecoin Policy Progress Impeded by Partisan Disagreements

Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Bankman-Fried Arrest Day Before Congress Testimony Raises Eyebrows

Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to field questions from Congress about the FTX debacle on Tuesday, but that was before his sunset arrest

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Maxine Waters Is Prepared To Subpoena, Sam Bankman-Fried Responds

The representative says reports claiming that she is unwilling to do so are “lies,” and bowing to pressure, Bankman-Fried says he will comply

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Bankman-Fried Puts Off House Testimony on FTX

The now disgraced founder of FTX has been on a media blitz, but said he would appear before a House committee hearing only after he’s got all his facts straight

by Sebastian Sinclair /

