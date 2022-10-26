Ooki DAO

article-image

DeFiPolicy

DAOs Rush To Restructure To Avoid Legal Liability

Major DAOs are creating legal entities as US regulators show their teeth

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

CFTC Racked Up Crypto Enforcement Record in Past Year

The CFTC said Thursday that 20% of its 82 enforcement actions for the 2022 fiscal year dealt with crypto industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

DAO Gains Venture Capital Ally in CFTC Suit

Paradigm is the third entity to file an amicus brief in support of Ooki DAO members imperiled by CFTC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

CFTC Legally Served Ooki DAO via Website Help Bot, Court Rules

After settling with predecessor bZeroX, the CFTC is chasing Ooki DAO for the same charges: failing to register with the derivatives regulator

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

CFTC Accuses Digitex of Shopping ‘Illegal’ Crypto Derivatives

The CFTC is seeking monetary penalties, to be determined by the court, and complete repayment of funds to all customers and investors impacted by the alleged violations

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

CFTC Pursues First Case Against a DAO

The CFTC ordered the bZeroX DAO and its founders to pay a penalty of $250,000 and to cease and desist from further activity in the industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /

