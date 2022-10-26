Ooki DAO
There are a total of 6 articles associated with Ooki DAO.
Major DAOs are creating legal entities as US regulators show their teeth
by Jack Kubinec /
The CFTC said Thursday that 20% of its 82 enforcement actions for the 2022 fiscal year dealt with crypto industry
Paradigm is the third entity to file an amicus brief in support of Ooki DAO members imperiled by CFTC
by Shalini Nagarajan /
After settling with predecessor bZeroX, the CFTC is chasing Ooki DAO for the same charges: failing to register with the derivatives regulator
The CFTC is seeking monetary penalties, to be determined by the court, and complete repayment of funds to all customers and investors impacted by the alleged violations
by Casey Wagner /
The CFTC ordered the bZeroX DAO and its founders to pay a penalty of $250,000 and to cease and desist from further activity in the industry