Finance

Financial statements must include crypto: South Korea regulator

Companies across South Korea must start disclosing their crypto holdings as part of standard financial statements

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Denmark orders Saxo Bank to get rid of its crypto — for now

Denmark financial watchdog warns Saxo Bank that crypto trading is unregulated until the European Union’s MiCA policy comes into effect

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto has 3 months to clean up UK ads — or face jail and ‘unlimited’ fines

No matter where companies are based, all crypto marketing in the UK must stick to strict regulations starting October 8

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Hong Kong and UAE To Collaborate on Crypto Rules

Hong Kong and UAE authorities are keen to attract global crypto companies to set up shop in their respective regions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

EU Lawmakers About To Vote on Sweeping Crypto Regulations

The European Union may be about to see comprehensive crypto regulations in the form of MiCA, which has been years in the making

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

UK Could See Live Crypto Regulation Within 12 Months

Crypto-specific regulations are well on their way in the UK, while the US is opting for an enforcement-heavy approach

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

UK’s NatWest, PaySafe Distance From Crypto as Banks Roil

It’s part of the ongoing arms race between financial progressives and the incumbent banking system, one expert told Blockworks Tuesday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Binance Charts Regulated Course to New Zealand

Binance’s expansion to New Zealand builds on previous registrations in other jurisdictions, a move that could mark a turning point for the exchange

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Bear Market a Chance for Crypto Businesses to ‘Pivot,’ Chainalysis Says

“We’ve always said when there’s downturns in the market that’s our chance to grow,” Chainalysis’ Lenfield told Blockworks in an interview

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

EU Members Reach Agreement on MiCA

The crypto bill consensus follows two years of debates among the EU’s 27 member states

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

EU To Require Exchanges To Identify Most Crypto Transactions

The EU’s Transfer of Funds Regulation seeks to apply the same requirements on wire transfers to crypto with a no minimum threshold limit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto.com Receives Approval in Principle To Offer Services in Singapore

Crypto.com’s approval follows closely on its provisional approval for a Virtual Asset MVP License in Dubai

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

BTC Markets Gets Financial Services License in Australian First

The license will help BTC Markets shelter the coming regulatory storm for crypto in Australia, CEO Caroline Bowler said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Gibraltar Minister: Balanced Regulation Key to Restoring Trust in Crypto

Blockworks exclusively sat down with Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, to discuss trust in cryptocurrency

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

South Korea Weighs New Measures for Blockchain Platforms

A self-regulatory body that would oversee market conditions and monitor compliance is also being considered

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Why Crypto Companies Are Choosing the Bahamas to Set Up Shop

FTX has cemented its ties with the Bahamas, breaking ground on new headquarters in Nassau

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Australian Regulator Asks Banks To ‘Proceed With Care’ Over Crypto

ARPA said it will issue a letter detailing its expectations for how digital assets should be handled

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

US House Bill Seeks To Study El Salvador’s ‘Careless Gamble’ on Bitcoin

US Reps. Norma Torres and Rick Crawford have introduced a companion bill in the House over El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Singapore Crypto Firms Operating Abroad Must Now Be Licensed Under New Law

The Parliament of Singapore passed new measures on Tuesday that force domestically registered companies operating abroad to obtain a license

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

India’s Crypto Tax Takes Effect With Industry Fearing it Will ‘Stifle Growth’

Some fear India’s crypto tax, which took effect on Thursday, will cause the nascent industry’s companies to relocate offshore

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Washington State Passes Bill To Study Benefits of Blockchain Tech

Washington state will attract and support new businesses via its Blockchain Work Group bill that aims to study the technology’s benefits

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Vietnam To Devise Legal Framework for Crypto

Vietnam is once again conducting research into crypto in hopes it will guide a legal framework for governing digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Japan To Revise Foreign Exchange Law Targeting Crypto Over Sanctions Evasion

Japan is tightening its crypto regulation in a bid to close the gap on Russia’s sanction evasion

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

EU to Vote on Revised Regulation Targeting Crypto Transfers

The European Parliament is expected to vote Thursday on an amendment to AML legislation that seeks to regulate “unhosted wallets”

by Sebastian Sinclair /

