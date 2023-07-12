Regulations
Companies across South Korea must start disclosing their crypto holdings as part of standard financial statements
Denmark financial watchdog warns Saxo Bank that crypto trading is unregulated until the European Union’s MiCA policy comes into effect
No matter where companies are based, all crypto marketing in the UK must stick to strict regulations starting October 8
Hong Kong and UAE authorities are keen to attract global crypto companies to set up shop in their respective regions
The European Union may be about to see comprehensive crypto regulations in the form of MiCA, which has been years in the making
Crypto-specific regulations are well on their way in the UK, while the US is opting for an enforcement-heavy approach
It’s part of the ongoing arms race between financial progressives and the incumbent banking system, one expert told Blockworks Tuesday
Binance’s expansion to New Zealand builds on previous registrations in other jurisdictions, a move that could mark a turning point for the exchange
“We’ve always said when there’s downturns in the market that’s our chance to grow,” Chainalysis’ Lenfield told Blockworks in an interview
The crypto bill consensus follows two years of debates among the EU’s 27 member states
The EU’s Transfer of Funds Regulation seeks to apply the same requirements on wire transfers to crypto with a no minimum threshold limit
Crypto.com’s approval follows closely on its provisional approval for a Virtual Asset MVP License in Dubai
The license will help BTC Markets shelter the coming regulatory storm for crypto in Australia, CEO Caroline Bowler said
Blockworks exclusively sat down with Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, to discuss trust in cryptocurrency
A self-regulatory body that would oversee market conditions and monitor compliance is also being considered
FTX has cemented its ties with the Bahamas, breaking ground on new headquarters in Nassau
ARPA said it will issue a letter detailing its expectations for how digital assets should be handled
US Reps. Norma Torres and Rick Crawford have introduced a companion bill in the House over El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin
The Parliament of Singapore passed new measures on Tuesday that force domestically registered companies operating abroad to obtain a license
Some fear India’s crypto tax, which took effect on Thursday, will cause the nascent industry’s companies to relocate offshore
Washington state will attract and support new businesses via its Blockchain Work Group bill that aims to study the technology’s benefits
Vietnam is once again conducting research into crypto in hopes it will guide a legal framework for governing digital assets
Japan is tightening its crypto regulation in a bid to close the gap on Russia’s sanction evasion
The European Parliament is expected to vote Thursday on an amendment to AML legislation that seeks to regulate “unhosted wallets”