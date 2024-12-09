Riot Blockchain

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A crypto stock check-in as miner raises continue 

Such raises reflect mining firms capitalizing on growing bullish sentiment around bitcoin among institutional investors, says Nishant Sharma

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot-Bitfarms arguments end in settlement, board changes

Months after Riot’s so-called hostile takeover bid of Bitfarms, the two bitcoin miners forge an agreement

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms defends pending buy, calls Riot claims ‘misleading’

Riot Platforms is attempting to acquire Bitfarms at a discounted price, the company alleged in a Wednesday statement

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot criticizes Bitfarms’ acquisition proposal, board changes

Bitfarms should not enter into any transaction before its October shareholder meeting, Riot says in an open letter

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms makes an acquisition after shaking off Riot’s takeover try

The Canadian company hopes to reach 950 megawatts of power capacity by the end of 2025 via its deal with New York-based Stronghold Digital Mining

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms founder steps down from board after Riot takeover attempt

Riot Platforms, which owns 16.9% of Bitfarms’ stock, previously called for a vote to replace Nicolas Bonta with another board director

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms sets vote date after rival Riot proposes new board members 

Riot Platforms called for the meeting after seeking to acquire Bitfarms via a deal the company ultimately rejected

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms names new CEO amid Riot’s takeover attempt

The promotion of Ben Gagnon comes after Riot called a shareholder meeting to try to remove members of Bitfarms’ board

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot nominates directors for Bitfarms board as part of takeover saga

Colorado-based miner is still “completely committed to pursuing a transaction” with its Canadian competitor after deal rejection

by Ben Strack /
Business

Miner tensions rise as Riot now owns 14% of Bitfarms shares

Bitfarms’ latest shareholder rights plan does not preclude Riot from making unsolicited takeover bids, company says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms plays defense as rival Riot still eyes takeover

Bitfarms’ new shareholder rights plan to “preserve the integrity” of the strategic review process that Riot seeks to “undermine,” company claims

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: What needs to happen before ETH ETFs hit your brokerage accounts

Also, a look at whether or not the new crypto bills will make it to the President’s desk

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

A deeper look at Riot’s ‘hostile’ bid to take over Bitfarms

The miner appears well positioned to defend itself against Riot’s current proposal, Architect Partners executive says — and Bitfarms says others are interested

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot reveals bid to buy Bitfarms, following CEO ouster

The company is making public a previously private offer rejected by Bitfarms’ board of directors last month

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto miners continue ‘sprint’ for hash rate in lead-up to halving

Riot Platforms bought 31,500 more mining machines while CleanSpark has begun operating in Mississippi

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Texas Blockchain Council says it has a ‘strong legal case’ in mining survey suit

TBC President Lee Bratcher told Blockworks he’s “confident” about the Council’s case against the DOE

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto miner ire over EIA survey bubbles over to the courtroom

Texas Blockchain Council and Riot Platforms claims miners will be “irreparably harmed” by divulging data requested by the government agency

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot plots aggressive hash rate growth via latest MicroBT deal

The company gains the option to buy 265,000 more miners to grow hash rate above 100 EH/s over the long term

by Ben Strack /
Business

Despite hideously hot summer, bitcoin miners manage 13 EH jump in hash rate

The top performers with respect to realized hash rate gains in Q3 were Bitdeer, CleanSpark and Marathon Digital

by James Cirrone /
Business

Riot racks up over $31M in energy credits due to Texas heat wave

Riot Platforms continues to take advantage of a brutal Texas summer that often features temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

by James Cirrone /
Business

Riot Platforms produced 1,775 bitcoin in the second quarter

Riot mined 410 bitcoin in July

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Handful of public bitcoin miners log modest hashing power gains for July

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Coinbase stock has now outperformed bitcoin over the past year

Crypto stocks including Coinbase and Riot are posting robust gains, propelled by a strong showing for bitcoin over the year to date

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Vanguard’s $600 million ‘investment’ in bitcoin miners isn’t what you think

When a gargantuan asset manager is holding Bitcoin-related stocks, the temptation in crypto is to get over-excited

by Ben Strack /

