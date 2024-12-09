Riot Blockchain
Such raises reflect mining firms capitalizing on growing bullish sentiment around bitcoin among institutional investors, says Nishant Sharma
Months after Riot’s so-called hostile takeover bid of Bitfarms, the two bitcoin miners forge an agreement
Riot Platforms is attempting to acquire Bitfarms at a discounted price, the company alleged in a Wednesday statement
Bitfarms should not enter into any transaction before its October shareholder meeting, Riot says in an open letter
The Canadian company hopes to reach 950 megawatts of power capacity by the end of 2025 via its deal with New York-based Stronghold Digital Mining
Riot Platforms, which owns 16.9% of Bitfarms’ stock, previously called for a vote to replace Nicolas Bonta with another board director
Riot Platforms called for the meeting after seeking to acquire Bitfarms via a deal the company ultimately rejected
The promotion of Ben Gagnon comes after Riot called a shareholder meeting to try to remove members of Bitfarms’ board
Colorado-based miner is still “completely committed to pursuing a transaction” with its Canadian competitor after deal rejection
Bitfarms’ latest shareholder rights plan does not preclude Riot from making unsolicited takeover bids, company says
Bitfarms’ new shareholder rights plan to “preserve the integrity” of the strategic review process that Riot seeks to “undermine,” company claims
Also, a look at whether or not the new crypto bills will make it to the President’s desk
The miner appears well positioned to defend itself against Riot’s current proposal, Architect Partners executive says — and Bitfarms says others are interested
The company is making public a previously private offer rejected by Bitfarms’ board of directors last month
Riot Platforms bought 31,500 more mining machines while CleanSpark has begun operating in Mississippi
TBC President Lee Bratcher told Blockworks he’s “confident” about the Council’s case against the DOE
Texas Blockchain Council and Riot Platforms claims miners will be “irreparably harmed” by divulging data requested by the government agency
The company gains the option to buy 265,000 more miners to grow hash rate above 100 EH/s over the long term
The top performers with respect to realized hash rate gains in Q3 were Bitdeer, CleanSpark and Marathon Digital
Riot Platforms continues to take advantage of a brutal Texas summer that often features temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit
Riot mined 410 bitcoin in July
Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July
Crypto stocks including Coinbase and Riot are posting robust gains, propelled by a strong showing for bitcoin over the year to date
When a gargantuan asset manager is holding Bitcoin-related stocks, the temptation in crypto is to get over-excited