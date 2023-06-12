Rishi Sunak

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Rishi Sunak.
article-image

Business

A16z eyes UK markets, opens first overseas office in London

The new office will be led by A16z general partner Sriram Krishnan to boost the UK and European crypto and startup scene

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

UK Could See Live Crypto Regulation Within 12 Months

Crypto-specific regulations are well on their way in the UK, while the US is opting for an enforcement-heavy approach

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Startups Find UK Banks Won’t Give Them Accounts

Banks across the UK are reportedly shy about servicing the crypto industry, and neither are their fintech alternatives

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

UK Regulation of Crypto as Financial Product Edges Closer

A wide-ranging bill, which new PM Rishi Sunak helped formulate, will oversee the regulation of cryptoassets and their promotion

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Incoming UK Prime Minister Is Pro-crypto

Rishi Sunak has previously spearheaded plans to make the UK a global hub for crypto

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

UK Treasury Asks Government Coin Issuer To Mint NFT

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has asked government-owned coin issuer the Royal Mint to create the digital asset

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

UK Government Seeks to Boost Regulation of Crypto Ads

Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.