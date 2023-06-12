Rishi Sunak
The new office will be led by A16z general partner Sriram Krishnan to boost the UK and European crypto and startup scene
Crypto-specific regulations are well on their way in the UK, while the US is opting for an enforcement-heavy approach
Banks across the UK are reportedly shy about servicing the crypto industry, and neither are their fintech alternatives
A wide-ranging bill, which new PM Rishi Sunak helped formulate, will oversee the regulation of cryptoassets and their promotion
Rishi Sunak has previously spearheaded plans to make the UK a global hub for crypto
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has asked government-owned coin issuer the Royal Mint to create the digital asset
Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products