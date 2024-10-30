Ryan Salame

Policy

Ex-FTX engineering head avoids prison, sentenced to 3 years supervised release

Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
People

DOJ charges former FTX exec’s partner with campaign finance violations

Ryan Salame’s partner, Michelle Bond, faces multiple campaign finance violation charges

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Former FTX executive Ryan Salame hints at possible book 

Ryan Salame is set to serve seven and a half years in prison starting in August, but it looks like he’s itching to get his story out

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Pump.fun is a big winner of the celeb memecoin craze

Plus, Ryan Salame’s got a classic case of the Twitter fingers and has been quite active on social media

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Former FTX exec Ryan Salame sentenced to 7.5 years, above government ask 

The sentencing of former FTX exec Ryan Salame is the first among those who pleaded guilty to crimes related to the exchange’s collapse

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Government asks for 5-7 years for former FTX exec Ryan Salame 

Prosecutors said Ryan Salame’s “serious crimes” and “minor” cooperation mean a serious sentence is in order

by Casey Wagner /
People

Former FTX exec Ryan Salame pleads guilty weeks before Bankman-Fried’s trial

As part of his plea, Salame admitted to making $10 million in political contributions and falsely labeling them “loans”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Not Just Democrats: FTX Exec Gave Tens of Millions to GOP Causes

There is no telling (yet) how much cash Bankman-Fried shelled out under the table

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Only 3 FTX Execs Could’ve Sent User Funds to Alameda: Co-CEO

FTX insider Ryan Salame visited Bahamian regulators leading up to the firm’s bankruptcy, blowing the whistle on funds sent to Alameda

by Shalini Nagarajan /

