Ryan Salame
Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday
Ryan Salame’s partner, Michelle Bond, faces multiple campaign finance violation charges
Ryan Salame is set to serve seven and a half years in prison starting in August, but it looks like he’s itching to get his story out
Plus, Ryan Salame’s got a classic case of the Twitter fingers and has been quite active on social media
The sentencing of former FTX exec Ryan Salame is the first among those who pleaded guilty to crimes related to the exchange’s collapse
Prosecutors said Ryan Salame’s “serious crimes” and “minor” cooperation mean a serious sentence is in order
As part of his plea, Salame admitted to making $10 million in political contributions and falsely labeling them “loans”
There is no telling (yet) how much cash Bankman-Fried shelled out under the table
FTX insider Ryan Salame visited Bahamian regulators leading up to the firm’s bankruptcy, blowing the whistle on funds sent to Alameda