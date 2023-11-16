sports marketing

There are a total of 13 articles associated with sports marketing.
article-image

Sponsored

Why McLaren Racing doubled down on crypto when competitors abandoned it

When trust between sports and crypto was damaged, McLaren’s commitment to its partnership with OKX and dedication to Web3 tech charted a bold path forward

article-image

Business

OKX wants to build a ‘generational brand’ like Fidelity, says CMO

OKX CMO Haider Rafique talked about marketing in a bear market, celebrity deals and how to approach regulators in an interview with Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry face class-action lawsuit from FTX investors

The lawsuit claims legendary NBA team Golden State Warriors financially benefited from promoting disgraced crypto exchange FTX

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Sui Blockchain Creator Inks Deal With F1’s Red Bull Racing Team

Working with the racing organization allows company to introduce Web3 technology capabilities to a new audience, exec says 

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

FTX Arena Is Now Kaseya Center: Where Crypto Sports Sponsorships Are Headed

The future of crypto sports sponsorships may be dependent on trust and regulation

by James Cirrone /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Super Bowl Crypto Ads Lacking, but NFTs Have a Spot

NFL’s title game Sunday to highlight Web3-driven fan engagement over crypto-specific advertising

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Bitbuy Shifts Super Bowl Ad Focus From ‘Missed Opportunities’ to ‘Trust’

Canadian crypto exchange’s Super Bowl spot once again features an NBA star, but seeks different message after wild 2022

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Who’s Coughing Up Crypto Winter Dollars for Super Bowl Ads?

A crypto exchange that previously told Blockworks it planned to advertise during the NFL’s biggest game has changed its mind

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Sports Deals Have Slowed — But They Aren’t Dead

Sports rights holders are likely to continue engaging with crypto companies willing to pay large sums, but after FTX’s fall, the deal structures are likely to look different

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Messi and Ronaldo Lead World Cup NFT Bonanza

GOATs on parade: World Cup maestro drops are among multiple Web3 projects competing for attention in Qatar

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat Axe FTX Deals

The Warriors’ final FTX promotion took place Monday night during their game against the Spurs

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

What Crypto Super Bowl Ads Can We Expect in 2023?

An NFT collection is set to be featured during the game, while exchange OKX is in talks to buy a spot

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto.com Cutting 5% of Workforce Amid Digital Asset Downturn

Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said

by Michael Bodley /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.