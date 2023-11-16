sports marketing
When trust between sports and crypto was damaged, McLaren’s commitment to its partnership with OKX and dedication to Web3 tech charted a bold path forward
OKX CMO Haider Rafique talked about marketing in a bear market, celebrity deals and how to approach regulators in an interview with Blockworks
The lawsuit claims legendary NBA team Golden State Warriors financially benefited from promoting disgraced crypto exchange FTX
Working with the racing organization allows company to introduce Web3 technology capabilities to a new audience, exec says
The future of crypto sports sponsorships may be dependent on trust and regulation
NFL’s title game Sunday to highlight Web3-driven fan engagement over crypto-specific advertising
Canadian crypto exchange’s Super Bowl spot once again features an NBA star, but seeks different message after wild 2022
A crypto exchange that previously told Blockworks it planned to advertise during the NFL’s biggest game has changed its mind
Sports rights holders are likely to continue engaging with crypto companies willing to pay large sums, but after FTX’s fall, the deal structures are likely to look different
GOATs on parade: World Cup maestro drops are among multiple Web3 projects competing for attention in Qatar
The Warriors’ final FTX promotion took place Monday night during their game against the Spurs
An NFT collection is set to be featured during the game, while exchange OKX is in talks to buy a spot
Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said