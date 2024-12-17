Stacks

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Double-dipping with sBTC on Stacks

Unlike other BTC-pegged solutions, sBTC stays liquid — you don’t need to stake or lock it up to earn rewards

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Stacks fortifies Bitcoin ties with Nakamoto upgrade

The upgrade strengthens Stacks’ alignment with Bitcoin’s security, paving the way for sBTC and new bitcoin DeFi possibilities

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Stacks Nakamoto upgrade unfolds a new era for the Bitcoin L2

The Nakamoto upgrade will enhance transaction throughput and enable Bitcoin finality for layer-2 transactions

by Bessie Liu /
Education

Q&A: What will the Bitcoin halving mean for Bitcoin L2s?

It will be at least another 10 years before newly minted BTC becomes small incentives for miners

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

A shot of Espresso, please: Blockchain scaler to offer third testnet integration

Shared sequencers are an essential part of decentralization that may eventually lead to mass adoption

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi is possible on Bitcoin, but does anybody want it?

The Bitcoin thesis hasn’t played out in DeFi — yet

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

STX Price Stacks Up Well, Outperforming Bitcoin

Stacks, a layer-2 protocol linked to Bitcoin, has vaulted to a top spot among this week’s best-performing digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Trust Machines Hires Former Coinbase, BNY Mellon Execs

A former Coinbase COO and senior attorney at the FTC have made the jump to the bitcoin-focused developer

by Shalini Nagarajan /

