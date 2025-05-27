StarkWare

There are a total of 25 articles associated with StarkWare.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

No forks given — Bitcoin DeFi without upgrades

Cryptographic breakthroughs are unlocking Bitcoin programmability — without changing a single line of Core code

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Starknet introduces SN Stack

Developers can use the Madara framework to develop appchains, or Dojo for onchain gaming apps

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

A Binance-like experience with decentralized settlement

Extended is ramping up its hybrid derivatives exchange with a key offering

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

ColliderScript: Advancing Bitcoin covenants without a fork

New research points to a proof-of-concept that could accelerate future consensus on Bitcoin upgrades

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Bitcoin rollups may be closer than we think

Competing teams each verified zk proofs on Bitcoin mainnet during Bitcoin 2024

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Bitcoin’s zero-knowledge future gets a test

StarkWare takes a step towards making StarkNet for Bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

A STARK breakthrough: Next-gen provers may be at least 100x faster

Researchers at StarkWare and Polygon teamed up on the future of zk rollups

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

StarkWare’s plans add momentum to Bitcoin upgrade

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 420 — or “CAT” — gets a push

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

StarkWare’s zero-knowledge prover Stwo comes out of stealth 

Stwo, StarkWare’s latest prover, is designed to significantly reduce latency and transaction costs

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

StarkWare revises STRK token lockup schedule after criticism 

The new unlock schedule will see 580 million tokens unlock by the end of this year instead of 2 billion

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Starknet moves to address critics of STRK token airdrop

From missing allocations to early vesting, Starknet’s “provisions” plan had a rough first week

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Starknet plans ‘broad’ token distribution starting later this month

The long-awaited Starknet native asset STRK will soon be in the hands of 1.3 million eligible wallets

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Crypto hiring ‘picking up nicely’ at 2024 open

Elsewhere, StarkWare’s CEO stepped down and Arthur Hayes joined an AI venture

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Starknet Foundation teases STRK token airdrop

Details on the 2024 airdrop are coming into focus

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Bitcoin’s first zero-knowledge light client seeks to drive innovation

“In general, zero-knowledge is the future” says ZeroSync founder. But Bitcoin is infamously slow to change

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

StarkWare moves to open-source its prover

Moving one step closer further along the decentralization spectrum, StarkWare opens up what they call the “magic wand” of Starknet

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

How to decentralize a prover, according to an engineer who did it for fun

A software engineer has figured out how to decentralize provers in his spare time

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Zk rollups vie for throughput crown

Celer Network releases benchmarking results pitting zero-knowledge provers head to head

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

New Starknet version offers ‘unprecedented increase in capacity,’ co-founder says

Version 12 is expected to solve the major problems of the current Alpha and meet surge in demand

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

AnalysisDeFi

So your layer-2 is ‘secured by Ethereum’ — what does that mean?

The leading rollup solutions are all in their early stages, despite the top 4 alone attracting over $9 billion in value

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Can New Recursion Tech Tackle High Ethereum Fees?

Companies such as StarkWare are planning ahead to facilitate mass adoption of Ethereum layer-2s

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum Layer-2 Developer StarkWare Valued at $8B Following $100M Raise

Greenoaks Capital and Coatue led the Series D funding round

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Ethereum Scaling Startup Reportedly Triples Valuation in 4 Months

The Ethereum layer-2 developer is raising at least $100 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.