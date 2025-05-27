StarkWare
StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover
Cryptographic breakthroughs are unlocking Bitcoin programmability — without changing a single line of Core code
Developers can use the Madara framework to develop appchains, or Dojo for onchain gaming apps
Extended is ramping up its hybrid derivatives exchange with a key offering
New research points to a proof-of-concept that could accelerate future consensus on Bitcoin upgrades
Competing teams each verified zk proofs on Bitcoin mainnet during Bitcoin 2024
StarkWare takes a step towards making StarkNet for Bitcoin
Researchers at StarkWare and Polygon teamed up on the future of zk rollups
Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 420 — or “CAT” — gets a push
Stwo, StarkWare’s latest prover, is designed to significantly reduce latency and transaction costs
The new unlock schedule will see 580 million tokens unlock by the end of this year instead of 2 billion
From missing allocations to early vesting, Starknet’s “provisions” plan had a rough first week
The long-awaited Starknet native asset STRK will soon be in the hands of 1.3 million eligible wallets
Elsewhere, StarkWare’s CEO stepped down and Arthur Hayes joined an AI venture
Details on the 2024 airdrop are coming into focus
“In general, zero-knowledge is the future” says ZeroSync founder. But Bitcoin is infamously slow to change
Moving one step closer further along the decentralization spectrum, StarkWare opens up what they call the “magic wand” of Starknet
A software engineer has figured out how to decentralize provers in his spare time
Celer Network releases benchmarking results pitting zero-knowledge provers head to head
Version 12 is expected to solve the major problems of the current Alpha and meet surge in demand
The leading rollup solutions are all in their early stages, despite the top 4 alone attracting over $9 billion in value
Companies such as StarkWare are planning ahead to facilitate mass adoption of Ethereum layer-2s
Greenoaks Capital and Coatue led the Series D funding round
The Ethereum layer-2 developer is raising at least $100 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported