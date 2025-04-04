Stock Market
Tariff and interest rate concerns overshadowed a positive March jobs report
After the S&P 500 is down double digits like last year, the odds of it being positive this year are essentially a coin flip, analyst says
Morpher secured the backing of venture capitalist Tim Draper
Aurox would be one of a growing number of crypto companies tapping public markets
Monday’s gains softened January’s otherwise lousy month, but markets may not be in the clear just yet
Analyst at bank upgrades crypto company to buy rating citing its new or upcoming staking, NFT and DeFi offerings
With supply chain issues at an all time high, inflationary pressures are likely to persist for some time, Fed officials said
Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 has recently increased, meaning that equities might be an area to watch when making price predictions for the number one digital asset
Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and Mark Yusko.
The stock market’s impressive run likely won’t last longer, and bitcoin may still have a long way to fall, analysts say.
Investors should keep an eye on corporate earnings growth in the coming months, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, an early crypto adopter, also issued a warning to investors regarding digital assets.