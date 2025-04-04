Stock Market

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities slide as trade war escalates, Powell signals no rate cut

Tariff and interest rate concerns overshadowed a positive March jobs report

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Analysts Warn Investors to Taper Expectations for 2023 Returns

After the S&P 500 is down double digits like last year, the odds of it being positive this year are essentially a coin flip, analyst says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Startup That Trades Virtual Versions of Real World Assets Aims to Subvert Banks

Morpher secured the backing of venture capitalist Tim Draper

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto Trading Terminal Taking Steps Toward Public Listing

Aurox would be one of a growing number of crypto companies tapping public markets

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin, Stocks Rebound to End Month, But Sell Off May Continue, Analysts Warn

Monday’s gains softened January’s otherwise lousy month, but markets may not be in the clear just yet

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bank of America: Coinbase Revenue Diversification to Accelerate in 2022 and Beyond

Analyst at bank upgrades crypto company to buy rating citing its new or upcoming staking, NFT and DeFi offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Fed Minutes Show Supply Chain Woes, Inflation Will Drag On

With supply chain issues at an all time high, inflationary pressures are likely to persist for some time, Fed officials said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

January Effect? Bitcoin Tightens Correlation with S&P 500

Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 has recently increased, meaning that equities might be an area to watch when making price predictions for the number one digital asset

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Ray Dalio Changes his Mind on Bitcoin, Stock Buybacks Skyrocket, Everything is Money Illusion

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and Mark Yusko.

article-image

Markets

Analysts See Bitcoin Falling to $15K and Stocks Crashing 15%

The stock market’s impressive run likely won’t last longer, and bitcoin may still have a long way to fall, analysts say.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Crash or Rally: What to Expect in 2H 2021

Investors should keep an eye on corporate earnings growth in the coming months, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Dot-Com Bubble Deja-Vu: FOMO Stocks Are Deflating

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, an early crypto adopter, also issued a warning to investors regarding digital assets.

by Casey Wagner /

