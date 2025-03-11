Taproot
The 2,121 Wizards have been called both art and “vandalism”
by Kate Irwin /
“Quantum Cats” is a new Ordinals collection, the first of which hits Sotheby’s on Jan. 12
by Macauley Peterson /
The Taro protocol will allow several assets to be transferred over the Bitcoin payments network, not just BTC
by Casey Wagner /
The Bitcoin Network successfully implemented the highly anticipated Taproot upgrade, Paraswap announced a retroactive airdrop.
by Sam Martin /
Taproot will bring smart contracts to bitcoin and fully unleash the power of the Lightning Network while enhancing privacy protections.
by Sam Reynolds /