Taproot

The DropWeb3

Taproot Wizards on sale 2 years after being inscribed on Bitcoin

The 2,121 Wizards have been called both art and “vandalism”

by Kate Irwin /
DeFi

Satoshi-era Bitcoin code idea gets a boost from Taproot Wizards

“Quantum Cats” is a new Ordinals collection, the first of which hits Sotheby’s on Jan. 12

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiMarkets

New Lightning Labs Protocol Promises Faster, Cheaper Payments

The Taro protocol will allow several assets to be transferred over the Bitcoin payments network, not just BTC

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

BTC Price Flat After Taproot, Lightning Network Continues to Grow: Markets Wrap

The Bitcoin Network successfully implemented the highly anticipated Taproot upgrade, Paraswap announced a retroactive airdrop.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Anticipating Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade, Here’s What You Need to Know

Taproot will bring smart contracts to bitcoin and fully unleash the power of the Lightning Network while enhancing privacy protections.

by Sam Reynolds /

