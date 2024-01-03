taxation

There are a total of 20 articles associated with taxation.
article-image

Policy

Who’s affected by new crypto tax reporting obligations in the US?

Traders are concerned about whether or not their activities put them in legal jeopardy after new IRS rules in effect from Jan. 1

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase tax head calls on IRS to revise crypto tax rules

The IRS’s proposed tax rules hinder digital asset growth by imposing restrictions that question their utility, Coinbase’s Vice President of Tax wrote Thursday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

US Senators urge IRS to accelerate crypto tax rules

The broker rule, introduced in August under President Joe Biden’s Jobs Act seeks to establish clear reporting standards for the crypto industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

ConsenSys Dispels MetaMask Terms of Use Update Confusion

Updated terms did not relate to taxes and ConsenSys said that taxes apply solely to specific products and paid plans

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

UK Tax Authority Sets Sights on Crypto Confiscation

The UK government is considering proposals that would give the tax authority powers to seize cryptoassets from tax-dodging businesses

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Capital Gains Disclosure Added to UK Tax Returns to Boost Revenue

The UK Treasury said Wednesday it is updating tax return forms to ensure individuals declare profits or earnings generated from crypto as a separate category, rather than combining it with other income sources. According to the government’s latest budget announcement, changes […]

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Biden Budget Takes Aim at Crypto Wash Trading

Proposed changes on tax rules aroun cryptoasset wash trading could raise up to $24 billion, according to the Biden administration

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Loses Bid to Dismiss Tax Evasion Lawsuit

A separate claim brought against Saylor and MicroStrategy accusing the company and its executive chairman of conspiring to violate the district’s False Claims Act, has been dismissed

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

PolicySponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Taxes

A crypto sale always triggers a taxable event — the IRS requires that you report any gains even if it is made in an alternative digital asset

article-image

Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Unrealized Staking Gains Should Not Be Taxed

As US law currently stands, stakers and miners are required to pay taxes on rewards such as income, regardless of if the tokens were sold or traded

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Some DAOs Be Taxed Like Businesses

The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Portuguese Parliament Holds Off Taxing Crypto Gains for Individuals

The government rejected two bills to tax crypto gains in 2022, but a new bill is already on the books to tax and regulate cryptoassets in the near future

article-image

Policy

Indonesia To Introduce 0.1% Crypto VAT, Income Tax Next Month

Indonesia will begin taxing crypto transactions by May 1, charging 0.1% on both VAT and income tax

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

India’s Crypto Tax Takes Effect With Industry Fearing it Will ‘Stifle Growth’

Some fear India’s crypto tax, which took effect on Thursday, will cause the nascent industry’s companies to relocate offshore

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Colorado’s Plans To Accept Tax Payments in Crypto Could Be Rocky for Investors

Colorado is hoping to become more crypto friendly with a new tax proposal, but investors should understand the complications

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Investors Low on Funds Might Have To Cash Out To Pay 2021 Tax Bill

Accountants focused on digital assets are bracing for clients with hefty crypto tax bills, payments made more difficult by the recent crypto sell-off

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Fate of ‘Millions of Taxpayers’ Hangs in Balance of IRS Crypto Staking Case

Four US representatives in 2020 wrote to the IRS in a bid for clarity around tax payments for crypto staking

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

In Win For Crypto Stakers, IRS Offers Refund on Untraded Token Rewards

A decision to refund taxes paid on staking rewards could have large implications for how proof-of-stake miners and stakers are taxed in the future

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Thailand’s Revenue Department Weighs Tax Measures Aimed at Crypto Trading

Thailand is weighing up measures either to tax revenue from each crypto transaction or only profits

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

South Korean Lawmakers Vote to Postpone Crypto Tax

Proposed tax would levy a 20% capital gains on cryptocurrency transactions. Critics say this has driven a significant amount of volume offshore.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.