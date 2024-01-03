taxation
Traders are concerned about whether or not their activities put them in legal jeopardy after new IRS rules in effect from Jan. 1
The IRS’s proposed tax rules hinder digital asset growth by imposing restrictions that question their utility, Coinbase’s Vice President of Tax wrote Thursday
The broker rule, introduced in August under President Joe Biden’s Jobs Act seeks to establish clear reporting standards for the crypto industry
Updated terms did not relate to taxes and ConsenSys said that taxes apply solely to specific products and paid plans
The UK government is considering proposals that would give the tax authority powers to seize cryptoassets from tax-dodging businesses
The UK Treasury said Wednesday it is updating tax return forms to ensure individuals declare profits or earnings generated from crypto as a separate category, rather than combining it with other income sources. According to the government’s latest budget announcement, changes […]
Proposed changes on tax rules aroun cryptoasset wash trading could raise up to $24 billion, according to the Biden administration
A separate claim brought against Saylor and MicroStrategy accusing the company and its executive chairman of conspiring to violate the district’s False Claims Act, has been dismissed
A crypto sale always triggers a taxable event — the IRS requires that you report any gains even if it is made in an alternative digital asset
As US law currently stands, stakers and miners are required to pay taxes on rewards such as income, regardless of if the tokens were sold or traded
The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day
The government rejected two bills to tax crypto gains in 2022, but a new bill is already on the books to tax and regulate cryptoassets in the near future
Indonesia will begin taxing crypto transactions by May 1, charging 0.1% on both VAT and income tax
Some fear India’s crypto tax, which took effect on Thursday, will cause the nascent industry’s companies to relocate offshore
Colorado is hoping to become more crypto friendly with a new tax proposal, but investors should understand the complications
Accountants focused on digital assets are bracing for clients with hefty crypto tax bills, payments made more difficult by the recent crypto sell-off
Four US representatives in 2020 wrote to the IRS in a bid for clarity around tax payments for crypto staking
A decision to refund taxes paid on staking rewards could have large implications for how proof-of-stake miners and stakers are taxed in the future
Thailand is weighing up measures either to tax revenue from each crypto transaction or only profits
Proposed tax would levy a 20% capital gains on cryptocurrency transactions. Critics say this has driven a significant amount of volume offshore.