Terraform Labs

There are a total of 51 articles associated with Terraform Labs.
DeFi

Patched IBC bug strikes Terra chain

Astroport dex suffers the brunt of the 4-month-old vulnerability

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: The intersection between crypto and AI is growing

Plus, Sam Brown’s victory in Nevada could position crypto to be a race-defining issue this November

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Policy

Terraform agrees to pay nearly $4.5B in proposed judgment with SEC

The now-bankrupt company agreed to pay a multibillion sum to the SEC pending court approval

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Do Kwon, Terraform Labs found liable for fraud in SEC case

The decision came a few hours after both the defense and the lawyers representing the SEC gave their closing arguments

by Katherine Ross /
People

Do Kwon extradition hits snag as prosecutor challenges ruling

The legal back and forth around Do Kwon’s extradition hit another speed bump

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Terraform can retain its law firm despite SEC objections of ‘slush fund,’ court rules

Terraform Labs and the SEC are expected to head to trial later this month

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

What’s happening with ex-Terraform CEO Do Kwon?

Do Kwon may be extradited to South Korea, and US authorities are reportedly unhappy about it

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Do Kwon wins appeal to avoid extradition weeks before trial in New York 

The SEC’s civil trial against Kwon is scheduled to kick off in New York on March 25, with or without the defendant

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Do Kwon wins on second try to appeal extradition 

In December, after his extradition to the US was ordered and approved, Kwon appealed the decision in Montenegro court and initially won before the court reversed the decision

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Former Terraform CFO extradited to South Korea

A decision on former CEO Do Kwon’s extradition has yet to be made

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Terraform faces ‘significant liability’ after SEC trial

Terraform plans to appeal an earlier summary judgment from Judge Rakoff pending the trial outcome

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Terraform files for bankruptcy protections ahead of trial

The company called the filing a “strategic step” ahead of its trial

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC wants court to consider Terraform ruling in Binance case

The SEC, in a Wednesday filing, said the recent Terraform ruling is relevant in its case against Binance

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Judge sides with SEC in Terraform case on securities sales question 

The judgment represents an SEC victory ahead of a formal trial

by Katherine Ross /
People

Do Kwon’s extradition to US to be retried in Montenegro

Do Kwon faces extradition requests from both the US and South Korea

by Katherine Ross /
People

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon faces US extradition: WSJ

Montenegro plans to extradite Do Kwon to the US over South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reports

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC wants judge overseeing Terraform case to rule on securities claims

The regulator argued that the status of securities in the Terraform case is up to the court, not a jury

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Where things stand: The SEC vs Do Kwon and Terraform Labs

Both the SEC and the defendants have pushed for summary judgments — albeit for different reasons

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Jump Crypto president pleads the Fifth when asked about alleged Do Kwon bribe

In a deposition part of the SEC’s civil suit against Terraform Labs, Jump Crypto president Kanav Kariya avoids answering questions about an alleged back-door deal

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Citadel Securities says Terraform acted in ‘bad faith’ by alleging role in UST depeg

In response to a motion to compel from Terraform, Citadel Securities cites their “baseless” theory

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Terraform targets Citadel Securities alleging potential connection to UST depeg

Terraform seeks documents from Citadel, alleging there’s a possibility Citadel was involved in the UST depeg

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Terraform Labs opinion rains on Ripple decision parade

Federal judges in the Southern District of New York disagree on how to apply the Howey test to crypto assets

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Judge shuts down Terraform’s motion to dismiss, despite use of Ripple ruling

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss that Terraform filed earlier this month

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Terraform, Do Kwon lawyers get creative, try to use Ripple ruling to dismiss their own suit

Terraform lawyers also asked the court overseeing the FTX case if they can issue subpoenas to gather wallet information in its case against the SEC

by Katherine Ross /

