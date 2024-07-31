Terraform Labs
Astroport dex suffers the brunt of the 4-month-old vulnerability
Plus, Sam Brown’s victory in Nevada could position crypto to be a race-defining issue this November
The now-bankrupt company agreed to pay a multibillion sum to the SEC pending court approval
The decision came a few hours after both the defense and the lawyers representing the SEC gave their closing arguments
The legal back and forth around Do Kwon’s extradition hit another speed bump
Terraform Labs and the SEC are expected to head to trial later this month
Do Kwon may be extradited to South Korea, and US authorities are reportedly unhappy about it
The SEC’s civil trial against Kwon is scheduled to kick off in New York on March 25, with or without the defendant
In December, after his extradition to the US was ordered and approved, Kwon appealed the decision in Montenegro court and initially won before the court reversed the decision
A decision on former CEO Do Kwon’s extradition has yet to be made
Terraform plans to appeal an earlier summary judgment from Judge Rakoff pending the trial outcome
The company called the filing a “strategic step” ahead of its trial
The SEC, in a Wednesday filing, said the recent Terraform ruling is relevant in its case against Binance
The judgment represents an SEC victory ahead of a formal trial
Do Kwon faces extradition requests from both the US and South Korea
Montenegro plans to extradite Do Kwon to the US over South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reports
The regulator argued that the status of securities in the Terraform case is up to the court, not a jury
Both the SEC and the defendants have pushed for summary judgments — albeit for different reasons
In a deposition part of the SEC’s civil suit against Terraform Labs, Jump Crypto president Kanav Kariya avoids answering questions about an alleged back-door deal
In response to a motion to compel from Terraform, Citadel Securities cites their “baseless” theory
Terraform seeks documents from Citadel, alleging there’s a possibility Citadel was involved in the UST depeg
Federal judges in the Southern District of New York disagree on how to apply the Howey test to crypto assets
A judge has denied a motion to dismiss that Terraform filed earlier this month
Terraform lawyers also asked the court overseeing the FTX case if they can issue subpoenas to gather wallet information in its case against the SEC