article-image

Markets

California Pilots Blockchain Car Title Management System on Tezos Fork

The Department of Motor Vehicles in California collaborates with Tezos and Oxhead Alpha

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Fate of ‘Millions of Taxpayers’ Hangs in Balance of IRS Crypto Staking Case

Four US representatives in 2020 wrote to the IRS in a bid for clarity around tax payments for crypto staking

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceWeb3

Gap Releases First Line of NFTs on Tezos Blockchain

The company dropped a non-fungible token collection, joining a laundry list of fashion giants such as Adidas, Macy’s and Dolce & Gabbana

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Ubisoft’s NFT Efforts are Off to a Rocky Start

Ubisoft, along with other major game publishers, are pushing NFTs as a next-generation companion to games. But are gamers interested?

by Sam Reynolds /

