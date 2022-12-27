The Sandbox
Fidelity wants to trademark metaverse services including mutual fund and retirement planning, alongside a potential NFT marketplace
Positive price action has struck Decentraland and The Sandbox metaverse platforms, which are both enjoying increased user activity
DappRadar data was incorrectly reported as the number of daily active users on metaverse platforms
From music to poetry and art, can the metaverse have it all? Plus: “There’s no looming NFT lending crisis,” says lending protocol Arcade CEO
Countries around the world are leveraging NFT technology for real-world use cases
Floor prices in The Sandbox, Decentraland and Otherdeed for Otherside are all hovering above 2 ETH
Kraken research indicates metaverse and exchange tokens were only sectors that saw year-over-year growth
Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise
SCB 10X said it would use its headquarters to showcase its product demonstrations and engage designers as well as community creators
Data from the Kapor Center and Digital Undivided show women of color founders make up 4% of tech startups
The partnership extends the pair’s K-pop music metaverse AniCube joint venture
The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will target 100 startups developing on the Open Metaverse, gifting them up to $250,000 each
The new funding round increases Animoca’s valuation to $5.4 billion, the company said
Sebastien Borget told Blockworks that trillion dollar companies may have brought mainstream attention to the metaverse but many aren’t aligned with its fully decentralized vision
Metaverse tokens rally in the face of a broader market sell-off.
The Sandbox becomes the latest blockchain based game to raise money in an effort to scale the metaverse to hundreds of millions of users.