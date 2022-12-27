The Sandbox

FinanceWeb3

Fidelity Trademarks Hint at Big Banks Vying for Metaverse Customers

Fidelity wants to trademark metaverse services including mutual fund and retirement planning, alongside a potential NFT marketplace

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Crypto Metaverse Activity Jumps, Converting to Price Gains

Positive price action has struck Decentraland and The Sandbox metaverse platforms, which are both enjoying increased user activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Metaverse Platforms Set the Record Straight About Daily Active Users

DappRadar data was incorrectly reported as the number of daily active users on metaverse platforms

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Metaverse Madness In The Sandbox and Decentraland

From music to poetry and art, can the metaverse have it all? Plus: “There’s no looming NFT lending crisis,” says lending protocol Arcade CEO

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Opens NFT Marketplace, Magic Eden Fund Focuses on Web3 Gaming

Countries around the world are leveraging NFT technology for real-world use cases

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse Land Prices Holding Up in Current Market Climate

Floor prices in The Sandbox, Decentraland and Otherdeed for Otherside are all hovering above 2 ETH

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

As Crypto Markets Tank, Metaverse Tokens Buck the Trend

Kraken research indicates metaverse and exchange tokens were only sectors that saw year-over-year growth

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Snags $450M in Funding for $4B Valuation

Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Thailand’s SCB Launches Virtual Headquarters in The Sandbox Metaverse

SCB 10X said it would use its headquarters to showcase its product demonstrations and engage designers as well as community creators

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

It’s Women’s History Month. Is Crypto Doing Enough for Women of Color?

Data from the Kapor Center and Digital Undivided show women of color founders make up 4% of tech startups

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

The Sandbox Lands Cube Entertainment To Bring ‘K-Culture’ to the Masses

The partnership extends the pair’s K-pop music metaverse AniCube joint venture

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse Platform The Sandbox to Pour $50M Into New Accelerator Program

The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will target 100 startups developing on the Open Metaverse, gifting them up to $250,000 each

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

The Sandbox Parent Animoca Brands Raises $359M to Build Out Open Metaverse

The new funding round increases Animoca’s valuation to $5.4 billion, the company said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Could Big Tech Threaten a Decentralized Metaverse? The Sandbox Co-founder Says Yes

Sebastien Borget told Blockworks that trillion dollar companies may have brought mainstream attention to the metaverse but many aren’t aligned with its fully decentralized vision

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

BTC Sells-off as Metaverse Tokens Show Strength: Markets Wrap

Metaverse tokens rally in the face of a broader market sell-off.

by Sam Martin /
MarketsWeb3

The Sandbox Raises $93M in Round Led by Softbank

The Sandbox becomes the latest blockchain based game to raise money in an effort to scale the metaverse to hundreds of millions of users.

by Sam Martin /

