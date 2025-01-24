ThorChain

DeFi

DeFi

THORChain halts withdrawals amid $200M insolvency

Can THORChain weather the RUNE liquidity crisis?

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

DeFi

ThorChain struggles following executive decision

A combination of inflationary pressures, rising liabilities and the potential collapse of critical systems required a strategy reevaluation

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Analysis

THORChain: interest-free borrowing on DeFi is real

Barraford says the protocol isn’t aimed at “degens,” but for those who want to improve their quality of life using crypto assets as collateral

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

DeFi

Code vulnerability puts damper on RUNE’s wild run

One of DeFi’s oldest projects is among the best-performing on the week, but a security vulnerability has derailed the run

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

DeFi

Native Bitcoin in DeFi — This DEX Wants to Boost Trust

ThorChain teams up with Trust Wallet to capture millions of potential new DeFi users

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Markets

Bitcoin Dominance Rises; SEC Chief Confirms US Won’t Ban Crypto: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $51,500, Gary Gensler echoes Jerome Powell’s comments confirming the US has no plans to ban crypto

by Sam Martin /

