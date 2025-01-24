ThorChain
Can THORChain weather the RUNE liquidity crisis?
by Donovan Choy /
A combination of inflationary pressures, rising liabilities and the potential collapse of critical systems required a strategy reevaluation
Barraford says the protocol isn’t aimed at “degens,” but for those who want to improve their quality of life using crypto assets as collateral
by Darren Kleine /
One of DeFi’s oldest projects is among the best-performing on the week, but a security vulnerability has derailed the run
by Andrew Thurman /
ThorChain teams up with Trust Wallet to capture millions of potential new DeFi users
Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $51,500, Gary Gensler echoes Jerome Powell’s comments confirming the US has no plans to ban crypto
by Sam Martin /