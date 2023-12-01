Tiger Global

There are a total of 11 articles associated with Tiger Global.
Markets

Tiger Global marks down stakes in BAYC, OpenSea: Bloomberg

Following layoffs at BAYC parent Yuga Labs and OpenSea, Tiger Global marked down its stakes

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Venture Capital Is Struggling, and Not Just in Crypto

Mechanism Capital’s Marc Weinstein shares advice for struggling crypto entrepreneurs

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Ethereum Layer-2 Developer StarkWare Valued at $8B Following $100M Raise

Greenoaks Capital and Coatue led the Series D funding round

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Tiger Global Sidestepped Crypto Rout by Cashing Out When Going Was Good

Blockworks Exclusive: Chase Coleman’s hedge fund firm sold most of its crypto holdings at a profit several months ago, according to three sources familiar with the matter

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Dragonfly Capital’s Latest Crypto Fund Aims to Invest From ‘Seed to Exit’

The $650 million vehicle will allow the firm to lead more Series A and Series B rounds

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

NEAR Raises $350M To Bring Market Cap Over $10B

The protocol has established communities in Asia, Africa and Europe, and is aiming to expand support in emerging communities in Latin America, Turkey and India

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Exclusive: Veteran Blockchain VC Backer Tiger Global Moves Into Crypto Trading

Tiger is the latest top-tier investment manager delving into crypto markets, drawn to the possibility of greater efficiency than legacy asset classes

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Tiger Global Leads $50M Round for Web3 Protocol

The capital will be used to onboard users, contributors and developers to focus on centralization, security and scalability challenges in Web3

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

TRM Labs Lands $60 Million Series B Round

The blockchain intelligence company provides tools to detect crypto fraud and financial crime. Tiger Global led the funding round.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

CertiK Closes $80M Round Led by Sequoia, Nearing $1B Valuation

This capital raise is the third round of funding for CertiK within the past four months, bringing its total amount raised to over $140 million.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

MoonPay Marshals $555M in Series A Funding Round

The round, led by Tiger Global and Coatue, brings the cryptocurrency payment services provider to a post-money valuation of $3.4 billion.

by Morgan Chittum /

