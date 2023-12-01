Tiger Global
Following layoffs at BAYC parent Yuga Labs and OpenSea, Tiger Global marked down its stakes
Mechanism Capital’s Marc Weinstein shares advice for struggling crypto entrepreneurs
Greenoaks Capital and Coatue led the Series D funding round
Blockworks Exclusive: Chase Coleman’s hedge fund firm sold most of its crypto holdings at a profit several months ago, according to three sources familiar with the matter
The $650 million vehicle will allow the firm to lead more Series A and Series B rounds
The protocol has established communities in Asia, Africa and Europe, and is aiming to expand support in emerging communities in Latin America, Turkey and India
Tiger is the latest top-tier investment manager delving into crypto markets, drawn to the possibility of greater efficiency than legacy asset classes
The capital will be used to onboard users, contributors and developers to focus on centralization, security and scalability challenges in Web3
The blockchain intelligence company provides tools to detect crypto fraud and financial crime. Tiger Global led the funding round.
This capital raise is the third round of funding for CertiK within the past four months, bringing its total amount raised to over $140 million.
The round, led by Tiger Global and Coatue, brings the cryptocurrency payment services provider to a post-money valuation of $3.4 billion.