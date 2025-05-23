tokenized stocks
There are a total of 4 articles associated with tokenized stocks.
The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs
by Ben Strack /
Funding will go toward scaling efforts and future product innovations that will attempt to bridge traditional and digital finance, ADDX said
by Sebastian Sinclair /
A tokenization platform from global law firm DLA Piper, hopes to change the equation by using its experience to meld together law and technology
by Sam Reynolds /
Binance stock tokens were launched in April and previously let customers buy a representation of the stock, without paying commission fees.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /