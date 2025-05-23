tokenized stocks

There are a total of 4 articles associated with tokenized stocks.
Kraken joins accelerating effort to bridge TradFi, crypto

The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs

by Ben Strack /
Blockchain-Based Securities Exchange ADDX Gets $58M to Scale Operations

Funding will go toward scaling efforts and future product innovations that will attempt to bridge traditional and digital finance, ADDX said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Toko Pursues Dream of Tokenized Assets

A tokenization platform from global law firm DLA Piper, hopes to change the equation by using its experience to meld together law and technology

by Sam Reynolds /
Binance Axes Stock Tokens for Apple, Coinbase, Tesla, Microsoft, and MicroStrategy

Binance stock tokens were launched in April and previously let customers buy a representation of the stock, without paying commission fees.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

