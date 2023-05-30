trademark

There are a total of 8 articles associated with trademark.
article-image

Web3

Kellogg’s Could Jump Into the Metaverse: 12 Trademark Filings Reveal NFT Interest

Consumers could be seeing Cheez-It or Frosted Flakes NFTs in the future

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Scores Legal Victory in Ryder Ripps Lawsuit

Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga vindicated case against NFT copycats Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Japan’s Fujitsu Files Trademark for Crypto Services

Fujitsu is among other prominent Japanese companies that recently announced their intention to create a Japan Metaverse Economic Zone

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Hermès Says Trademark Lawsuit Win Over MetaBirkins NFTs Isn’t Enough

Mason Rothschild continues to promote MetaBirkins NFTs despite being found liable in Hermes’ trademark infringement case, lawyers argue

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Mercedes-Benz Hints at Metaverse, NFT Plans in Trademark Filing

Mercedes may join Lamborghini among automakers competing for metaverse space

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Finance

Western Union Trademark Filings Signal Crypto, Web3 Exploration

The international money transfer company has filed crypto-related trademark applications

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Startup Clashes With Deloitte Over Domain — And Wins

Deloitte argued crypto startup Don’t Know Your Customer was fraudulently leveraging one of its trademarks for its website domain

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

OpenSea Removes ENS Domain Auctions Following RIAA Complaints

The Recording Industry Association of America claims some music industry-related domain sales “infringe” on its members’ trademarks

by Jack Kubinec&David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.