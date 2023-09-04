trading volumes

Markets

Huobi’s spot market share jumps to highest point in two years

Huobi managed to stave off market concerns in its business, reflected in USDT stablecoin activity, rising to the second-highest in August spot trading activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Upbit climbs to second spot in trading volume, beating OKX and Coinbase

Upbit’s spot trading volume hit nearly $30 billion in July, representing a 42% jump, data showed

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Developers undeterred by DeFi and NFT headwinds, Alchemy finds

Even with continuing enthusiasm among developers, concerns about a lack of funding and awareness are still top of mind

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Weekend ETH NFT volume hits 2-year low amid broader downtrend

Combined volume on Saturday and Sunday was its lowest since July 2021, according to thedirector of research at Web3 community Proof

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Less than 10% of all bitcoin trading volume happens in the US: CCdata

US crypto exchanges are trending downwards in terms of bitcoin trading volume since January 2022, with March being an outlier

by James Cirrone /
Markets

US Crypto Trading Volume Down 80% Since Mid-March

Coinbase still maintains the highest US trading volumes with close to 50% of the market share, but it’s a far cry from where the exchange once was

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Collector Sentiment Inches Up in December

NFT activity slowed in 2022 but less so in the second half of the year

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Coinbase Earnings: Analysts Seek Details on New Revenue Streams

Industry watchers are looking for an update on traction of company’s derivatives and staking offerings as transaction volumes decrease

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Trading Volumes for Crypto Investment Products Hit 2-year Low

Trading volumes fall to 2-year low and digital asset offerings see third straight week of net outflows following strong July, according to CoinShares data

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Markets Experienced a Roller Coaster Month During June

A look back at June indicates declining trading volumes but healthy demand, especially among blue-chip collections

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsPolicy

India Clarifies Crypto Taxes, as Trading Volumes Crater

CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal told Blockworks prohibitive taxes are likely to unsettle investors

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Prices Slump Along With Market

Cratering cryptoasset values sent the floor price of NFT collections tumbling in the past 24 hours

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

One in Three NFTs End Up With Little to No Trading Activity, Report Says

The number of minted profitable NFTs is increasing over time, while that of NFTs with little trading activity is gradually decreasing

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

NFT Market Bound For Correction, Crypto Portfolio Managers, Collectors Say

“Just like any instruments in the market, I believe NFTs will see a correction,” BKCoin Capital’s Kevin Kang told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /

