trading volumes
Huobi managed to stave off market concerns in its business, reflected in USDT stablecoin activity, rising to the second-highest in August spot trading activity
Upbit’s spot trading volume hit nearly $30 billion in July, representing a 42% jump, data showed
Even with continuing enthusiasm among developers, concerns about a lack of funding and awareness are still top of mind
Combined volume on Saturday and Sunday was its lowest since July 2021, according to thedirector of research at Web3 community Proof
US crypto exchanges are trending downwards in terms of bitcoin trading volume since January 2022, with March being an outlier
Coinbase still maintains the highest US trading volumes with close to 50% of the market share, but it’s a far cry from where the exchange once was
NFT activity slowed in 2022 but less so in the second half of the year
Industry watchers are looking for an update on traction of company’s derivatives and staking offerings as transaction volumes decrease
Trading volumes fall to 2-year low and digital asset offerings see third straight week of net outflows following strong July, according to CoinShares data
A look back at June indicates declining trading volumes but healthy demand, especially among blue-chip collections
CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal told Blockworks prohibitive taxes are likely to unsettle investors
Cratering cryptoasset values sent the floor price of NFT collections tumbling in the past 24 hours
The number of minted profitable NFTs is increasing over time, while that of NFTs with little trading activity is gradually decreasing
“Just like any instruments in the market, I believe NFTs will see a correction,” BKCoin Capital’s Kevin Kang told Blockworks