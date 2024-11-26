transaction fees

There are a total of 8 articles associated with transaction fees.
article-image

Opinion

Unless Web3 changes, the ‘next billion users’ are never coming

For Web3 to thrive, fees have got to go

by Steve Gerbino /
article-image

Opinion

International payments are a complete mess

After the destruction caused by a typhoon, the reality of sending money to my family in the Philippines was a fee-heavy and delay-filled nightmare

by Sara Drakeley /
article-image

Opinion

Bitcoin blockspace isn’t too expensive, you’re just too cheap

Financial freedom and self-sovereignty don’t come cheap, as anyone using a cryptocurrency in 2023 will attest

by David Canellis /
article-image

Opinion

Stop. Predicting. Bitcoin’s. Price.

Bitcoin price predictions are meaningless, so let’s expend our prediction energy on something that actually matters

by Rena Shah /
article-image

Markets

Is All This Bitcoin Traffic a Good Thing?

Bigger block sizes and jumps in fees are the result of activities usually more at home on rival network Ethereum

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Uniswap Community Mulls Fee Switch Proposal

This latest proposal wants to charge liquidity providers one fifth of pool fees across Uniswap v3 pools

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Bitcoin Ordinals NFTs Coming to Binance in Late May

Binance NFT, the crypto exchange’s non-fungible token marketplace, previously added support for the BNB chain, Ethereum and Polygon

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Mining Shifts to N. America Amid Fee Compression

Transaction fees are at historical lows, but block subsidies are still attractive.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.