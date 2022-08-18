virtual reality
CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking flack over ‘Horizon Worlds’ progress, dimming company’s prospects
by Sebastian Sinclair /
The future of the metaverse is a further convergence of our physical and digital lives, Cathy Hackl says
by Bessie Liu /
By 2026, South Korea’s government wants to create the fifth-largest metaverse market in the world
In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley said mass adoption of the virtual world will “take a long time, given major technological and regulatory hurdles.”
Reports circulated about the retail giant’s foray into the metaverse on Monday, but the company says these are currently false
Space is shifting from digital money like bitcoin to DeFi and the metaverse.
by Ben Strack /