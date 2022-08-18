virtual reality

Web3

Meta’s Metaverse Play Ridiculed Online

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking flack over ‘Horizon Worlds’ progress, dimming company’s prospects

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

‘Godmother of the Metaverse’ Says Web3 Is ​​the Next Level of Social Interaction

The future of the metaverse is a further convergence of our physical and digital lives, Cathy Hackl says

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

South Korea To Pour $187M Into ‘World-class Metaverse Ecosystem’

By 2026, South Korea’s government wants to create the fifth-largest metaverse market in the world

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Morgan Stanley Sees $8 Trillion Metaverse Market — In China Alone

In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley said mass adoption of the virtual world will “take a long time, given major technological and regulatory hurdles.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

No, H&M Is Not Opening a Store in the Metaverse

Reports circulated about the retail giant’s foray into the metaverse on Monday, but the company says these are currently false

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiMarkets

Grayscale Head of Research: Crypto to Penetrate Gaming, Virtual Reality

Space is shifting from digital money like bitcoin to DeFi and the metaverse.

by Ben Strack /

