Vladimir Putin

Policy

Putin says ‘yes’ to Russia’s digital ruble

The CBDC pilot will be implemented on Aug. 1, 2023

by James Cirrone /
FinancePolicy

Putin Amends Law To Broaden Russia’s Crypto Payments Ban

Russia bans security tokens, utility tokens and NFTs as forms of payment

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Giant Animoca Brands Halts Services to Russian Users

The move comes as Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block addresses belonging to Russian users

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Russian Financiers Could Turn To Crypto To Sidestep US, European Sanctions

Using cryptocurrencies instead of US dollars would be a violation of sanction agreements

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Slides Below $35K Amid Putin’s Call for ‘Full-Scale Invasion’ of Ukraine

The cryptocurrency fell almost 9% over a 24-hour period, with many leading digital assets trading at their lowest levels since Jan. 24

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Russian Finance Ministry Says Crypto Shouldn’t Be Legal Currency

Russia’s finance ministry opposes giving bitcoin legal tender status as the country moves forward with crypto regulatory plans

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

As Russia Tests Digital Ruble, Plans for Broader Crypto Regulation Are Uncertain

The country’s finance minister reportedly hopes bill detailing crypto regulation will pass by end of year

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Russia’s Move to Regulate Cryptocurrency Puts Other Countries on Notice

Russia is expected to draw up crypto legislation, including tax standards, by Feb. 18

by Ben Strack /

