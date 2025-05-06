Does the blockchain industry have too many blockchains?

VCs are chasing the fabled layer-1 premium

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

SkillUp/Shutterstock and Outlier Ventures chart modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

We call this industry the “blockchain” industry. But people are fed up with too many chains.

If you’re launching a new chain in 2025, expect plenty of skepticism on Twitter. It’s what all the L1 blockchain raises in the last week had to confront.

  • Camp Network, an intellectual property-focused L1, raised $30 million at a valuation of $400 million.
  • Unto, an SVM-based L1, raised $14.4 million at a valuation of $140 million.
  • Miden, a zk rollup, raised $25 million (undisclosed valuation).

“Another chain, why?”

The easiest explanation is “greed.” It’s the fabled L1 premium!

Look at SUI’s price performance lately — what explains a $6.8 billion-market-cap token almost doubling in half a month?

We can all agree that it’s not based on fundamentals. Fees generated on Sui are at paltry lows compared to its highs last December.

Maybe I’m cherry-picking, and SUI is an anomaly. Maybe the L1 premium is dying, but it’s not quite dead yet.

Until then, the incentives to launch new L1s still exist.

The second (and charitable) explanation is simply that founders launching chains have competing visions of how a chain should be optimized.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

How should the execution environment be designed? How is MEV captured? What data availability layer to use? Should there be a standardized oracle or gas token?

These things aren’t trivial. They determine where application developers go to build, and make or break the long-term success of a chain.

Expecting protocol builders to agree is like getting a hundred people to agree on a buffet’s menu.

It’s not all technical, either — there are social layer considerations. Take for example Rogue, @fede_intern’s upcoming zk rollup that wants to have zero VCs, insider allocation, and a completely fair launch like Bitcoin did.

Builders have different opinions. They launch their own chains. It’s as simple as that. That’s economic freedom. We should celebrate it.

A solution?

Yet, there may be some consolation in the fact that L1 valuations are already compressing.

One of the highest profile L1 raises last year was Monad. Valuations were undisclosed, but it was rumored to be at unicorn status according to Pitchbook, so that puts Monad in the range of a billion.

Or consider the Initia L1, which was valued at $350 million last year.

These raises are nothing like what was seen in the last cycle. 

Contrast this to when Avalanche reportedly raised at a valuation of $5.25 billion in 2022. Or Flow, which raised at a valuation of $7.6 billion.

These numbers are dramatically down for L1s.

Public markets have responded to the distaste for more chains, and private markets are correcting overtime. The free market is working.

The data checks out when we zoom out. The below chart shows a downward trajectory for total funding raised for blockchains.

For those frustrated with “too many chains” who would like to see none at all, it’s probably not a satisfying answer.

Tied to that frustration is also an underlying desire to see more applications.

Fun fact: Consumer apps ironically received the lion’s share of venture funding vs. infrastructure back in 2013-2017 (Joel Monegro’s Fat Protocol thesis was written in 2016). 

Source: Outlier Ventures

That has, of course, flipped today. Is there some reason why application funding has fallen out of favor with VCs?

Take it from 1kx, which claims to be one of the most active investors in consumer apps.

1kx partner Peter Pan told me: “Applications live and die by their traction and follow through — it’s an immediate feedback loop. Whereas with infrastructure, you can continue to find funding in a pre-launch state based off existing market comps, and push reality further and further out.”

Pudgy Penguins, Axie Infinity, Off The Grid, Rodeo and Layer3 are some examples of apps that have surmounted that feedback loop, Peter said.

Application revenues are also collectively outpacing the underlying protocol’s revenue (measured by REV) on most chains today.

If free markets worked to correct L1 overvaluations, maybe the reverse can happen for application funding, too.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /