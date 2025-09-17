Asymmetric Research discloses Marginfi flash loan bug that risked $160M

MarginFi fixed a flaw that could have let attackers borrow funds without repayment

by Blockworks /
article-image

Igor Kyrlytsya/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Marginfi, a Solana-based lending and borrowing protocol, has patched a critical vulnerability in its flash loan mechanism that briefly placed more than $160 million in user deposits at risk.

The bug, disclosed by security researcher Felix Wilhelm through Marginfi’s bug bounty program, would have allowed an attacker to borrow funds without repaying them. The issue was resolved before any exploit occurred, and no funds were lost, according to Asymmetric Research’s report.

Flash loans, a common DeFi feature, allow users to borrow nearly all available liquidity on the condition that the funds are repaid within the same blockchain transaction. Solana protocols typically enforce this by introspecting instructions in a transaction to ensure a repayment step is included.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

According to Asymmetric, Marginfi followed this approach but introduced a new instruction, transfer_to_new_account, that unintentionally bypassed repayment checks. This meant liabilities could be shifted to a new account mid-loan, enabling funds to be drained without triggering safeguards.

The report indicates that the Marginfi team swiftly deployed a patch to block account transfers during flash loans and prevent disabled accounts from being used for repayment. While Solana’s architecture limits some common Ethereum-style exploits, the vulnerability underscores that logic errors remain a critical threat.

The swift resolution demonstrates the role of bug bounty programs in preventing systemic losses. Similar past incidents, including attacks on Mango Markets and other Solana-based protocols, have shown how flash loan vulnerabilities can lead to multimillion-dollar losses.

Marginfi representatives did not respond to Blockworks’ request for comment before publication.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The new stBTC token redistributes Bitcoin gas fees to users, creating liquid yield without inflation or lockups

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

The reserve will collect protocol revenues to back W token, alongside new yield and unlock schedule

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data

Layer 2 network Taiko integrates Chainlink Data Streams to deliver reliable onchain market data for DeFi and institutions

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Bullish secures New York BitLicense from NYDFS, paving way for US launch

The license will allow Bullish to operate in New York under strict digital asset rules

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The derivatives giant expands crypto offerings with new Solana and XRP futures options, pending regulatory review

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Forward Industries launches $4B Solana treasury equity plan

Nasdaq-listed firm to fund Solana token purchases and expand its blockchain-focused treasury strategy

by Blockworks /