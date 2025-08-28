Rain raises $58M to expand enterprise stablecoin platform

Rain announced on Aug. 28 that it raised $58 million in a Series B round led by Sapphire Ventures, underscoring its ambition to become the leading enterprise-grade stablecoin platform.

The funding follows the company’s direct integration with Visa’s network. Rain became a Visa Principal Member in March 2025, a move that underpins its ability to directly issue cards on the Visa network.

The company positions itself as an API-first infrastructure provider, enabling fintechs, corporations, and financial institutions to build stablecoin-linked cards and settlement tools across multiple jurisdictions. Rain claims its platform can connect to more than 1.5 billion users through a single integration, making it one of the most broadly connected providers of stablecoin payments.

The funding builds on Rain’s earlier 2025 raise, including $24.5 million led by Norwest Venture Partners.

By combining blockchain-native settlement with traditional financial wellness products, Rain is pursuing a dual track that targets both enterprise infrastructure and consumer finance markets.

The timing coincides with expanding regulatory clarity around stablecoins, with Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law now fully in effect and the U.S. GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, entering its implementation phase.

