Rain raises $58M to expand enterprise stablecoin platform

Sapphire Ventures leads funding as Rain expands enterprise stablecoin infrastructure for global payments

by Blockworks /
article-image

EvanBurns/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Rain announced on Aug. 28 that it raised $58 million in a Series B round led by Sapphire Ventures, underscoring its ambition to become the leading enterprise-grade stablecoin platform. 

The funding follows the company’s direct integration with Visa’s network. Rain became a Visa Principal Member in March 2025, a move that underpins its ability to directly issue cards on the Visa network.

The company positions itself as an API-first infrastructure provider, enabling fintechs, corporations, and financial institutions to build stablecoin-linked cards and settlement tools across multiple jurisdictions. Rain claims its platform can connect to more than 1.5 billion users through a single integration, making it one of the most broadly connected providers of stablecoin payments.

The funding builds on Rain’s earlier 2025 raise, including $24.5 million led by Norwest Venture Partners.

By combining blockchain-native settlement with traditional financial wellness products, Rain is pursuing a dual track that targets both enterprise infrastructure and consumer finance markets.

The timing coincides with expanding regulatory clarity around stablecoins, with Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law now fully in effect and the U.S. GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, entering its implementation phase.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

