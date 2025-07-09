Story Protocol, World prepare for AI-saturated ‘dead internet theory’ future

Story Foundation President suggests the “dead internet” theory may become reality

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Sergii Gnatiuk/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Story, an IP-focused EVM L1 blockchain, is adding Tools for Humanity’s World ID tech in a move to increase transparency around who’s human on its IP Portal licensing database currently in open beta.

“We’re just coming out of an age where the big AI companies, right, basically scraped the whole internet, and rather than ask for permission, they’re just asking for forgiveness,” Story Foundation President Andrea Muttoni told me in an interview. 

“We haven’t really fully understood the magnitude of it. You know, the whole concept of like, the dead internet theory, right? It’s going to be so challenging in the future — the better the AI models get, the more content is being produced by AI models — to distinguish what is human and what is not,” he added.

The upcoming integration means users can connect their World IDs to verify their crypto wallets when they engage with the platform. They can then register a piece of content and set it up for fee-based or royalty-based licensing, including by adding a legally-binding Programmable IP License (PIL).

The goal is that the World ID tie-in can add an extra layer of verification and trust that creators are who they say they are on Story. World currently has 13 million verified humans, meaning people with accounts who got their irises scanned at an Orb.

Loading Tweet..

Muttoni sees Story as a place not only for licensing all types of art, but also for real-world assets and data for AI training and even individual people, too.

“We’re definitely going to see humans scaling themselves,” he said. “Anyone who has a name, image, and likeness that might want to be licensed, I think, is a huge untapped IP angle.”

Tools for Humanity is the primary for-profit builder working on the World blockchain, which was cofounded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, while the World Foundation is behind the WLD token. 

Ajay Patel, Head of World ID at TFH, told me that he met the founders of Story about six or eight months ago and saw a potential for collaboration. 

“It’s really this underlying primitive of the internet,” Patel said of World ID.

World ID’s profit mechanism is still in development at the moment, with plans to roll out a fee system at some point next year. 

“The key problem to solve there is tying utility to the economics. And so what’s going to happen is that any relying party to World ID, based on their usage of World ID, will end up paying back into the protocol. And so that’s kind of how the system would work,” Patel told me.

“That entire kind of infrastructure for how that would work is something that we’re actively working on right now,” he added.

When asked, he said TFH did not receive any kind of grant from Story in exchange for the integration. 

TFH has increasingly ramped up its blockchain-powered software push this year, from updates to its World app to adding World ID to Razer accounts to unveiling the “Mini Orb” and a US launch.

The integration with World ID is slated to go live at some point this fall. 

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (11).png

Research

Exponent: Onchain Interest Markets

We believe that Exponent is best positioned to dominate the Solana yield market – the fastest-growing sector in the ecosystem – with topline liquidity increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 600%. The founding team (ex-Squads, Kamino, Solana Foundation) cares deeply about product, security, design, and user experience and understands the foundation for building a great protocol. The team’s deep ties in Solana DeFi also present a significant strategic advantage, as evidenced by Exponent PTs being onboarded as collateral on Kamino, Drift, and Loopscale before its main competitor, RateX. In this regard, we view PT integrations in money markets as the most compelling avenue for Exponent to expand its market share and own its vertical.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Gate publishes then removes pump.fun token sale page

Still relatively little is known about the memecoin platform’s forthcoming token

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Why crypto ETF launch timelines remain up in the air

SEC’s anticipated generic listing standards might not come until October, person close to the filings predicts

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump delays tariff deadlines

The US President sent 14 letters to various heads of state yesterday issuing new tariff rates and start dates

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Eigen Labs lays off 25% of employees, turns focus to EigenCloud

“These changes enable us to sustainably pursue our long-term objectives with renewed focus and energy,” Eigen Labs CEO Sreeram Kannan said in a note seen by Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Off The Grid studio unveils Solana cofounder-inspired skin

GUN tokens can be bridged from Avalanche to Solana as part of the team’s multichain strategy

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

L1s are overpaying for security, but change is coming

Celestia, NEAR and Tron are pursuing lower inflation

by Donovan Choy /