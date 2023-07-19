Ankr

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Ankr.
DeFi

Microsoft Azure node deployment opens door for easier Web3 app development

Ankr and Matter Labs hope the partnership will “lower the barrier of entry” for enterprise blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Ankr Confirms $5M Crypto Hack Was An Inside Job

Ankr says it’s requesting background checks for staff after trillions of crypto tokens were illicitly minted by a rogue former employee

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Ankr Exploit Causes Collateral Damage

“We were able to minimize any damage,” Ankr team says, but Helio Protocol customers may disagree

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Hackers Stole More Than $5M From 2 Binance Chain Apps

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his exchange would be freezing withdrawals related to the recent hack

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Hacker Posed as Ankr Employee To Phish Polygon and Fantom Users

The hacker tricked customer service for Ankr’s DNS provider into giving them access to Ankr’s domain registrar

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Ankr Doubles Down on Decentralization of Web3 Infrastructure

“I think what we’ve seen is there’s literally no vertical that doesn’t need this,” Ankr Head of Product Josh Neuroth said

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Sacramento Kings NBA Franchise Partners With Ankr

Collaboration marks the latest in a string of blockchain-related initiatives for tech-focused basketball team.

by Ben Strack /

