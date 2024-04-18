Avraham Eisenberg

People

Crypto trader convicted in $110M Mango Markets fraud trial: Bloomberg

After a one-week trial, a jury convicted crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Arrests and Sanctions Drove Lower Crypto Hacks in Q1

Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Mango Markets Wants Eisenberg To Pay Up, His Lawyers Say the “Matter Was Settled”

At issue is whether a DAO-voted settlement can be considered legally binding

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Avi Eisenberg Faces More Charges — This Time From the CFTC

The US financial regulator is going after Eisenberg for his alleged participation in a $100M hack on DeFi platform Mango Markets

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Mango Markets Exploiter Avi Eisenberg Committed Fraud, Feds Say

Although Eisenberg came to an arrangement with Mango Markets to return some $67 million, the $110 million exploit is now being treated as theft

by Bessie Liu /

