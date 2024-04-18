Avraham Eisenberg
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Avraham Eisenberg.
After a one-week trial, a jury convicted crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg
by Casey Wagner /
Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs
At issue is whether a DAO-voted settlement can be considered legally binding
The US financial regulator is going after Eisenberg for his alleged participation in a $100M hack on DeFi platform Mango Markets
by Ben Strack /
Although Eisenberg came to an arrangement with Mango Markets to return some $67 million, the $110 million exploit is now being treated as theft
by Bessie Liu /