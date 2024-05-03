BNY Mellon

There are a total of 14 articles associated with BNY Mellon.
article-image

Business

What 13F filings tell us about institutional appetite for bitcoin ETFs

Institutions continue to disclose their holdings in SEC filings, and here’s what we’ve learned so far

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Ex-BNY Mellon Exec: ‘Vague’ Crypto Security Regulations Are Ideal

Rules to bolster blockchain security critical to crypto adoption, says former head of digital assets technology at BNY Mellon

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

BNY Mellon Commits to Long-Term Digital Asset Initiatives

“Everything that we do, we want to do for digital assets,” BNY Mellon exec Roman Regelman said.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Retail CBDCs Could Pose Risks Not Yet Known, IMF Head Says

The IMF is engaged with roughly 50 countries about CBDCs and has increased staff focused on digital money

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Institutions ‘Absolutely Interested’ in Digital Assets: BNY Mellon Exec

Speaking at a recent fintech conference, BNY Mellon exec Michael Demissie said he believes digital assets are “here to stay”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

BNY Mellon Names Digital Assets CEO

BNY Mellon seeks to “accelerate” its efforts in the sector after launching a digital custody and administration platform in October

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Goldman Sachs: We Are Not an FTX Creditor

The FTX creditor matrix includes a number of crypto firms, airlines, some of the world’s largest tech firms — even media companies

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Most Banks’ Crypto Efforts Undeterred Despite Choppy Waters

TradFi banking giants including BNY Mellon have an opportunity when it comes to cultivating customer trust after FTX’s fall, an analyst told Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinancePolicy

New York Banks Now Need Approval Before Engaging with Crypto, Regulator Says

Per the guidance, which goes into effect immediately, banks must submit a business plan including a risk assessment and the costs and revenue targets associated with the crypto activity

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

BNY Mellon, Nasdaq Say Institutions Want TradFi To Handle Their Crypto

BNY Mellon, Nasdaq and State Street want Wall Street to come to them for crypto custody

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

BNY Mellon Moves To Let Institutions Hold Bitcoin, Ether

Select institutional clients of America’s oldest bank to be able to hold and transfer bitcoin and ether

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Valkyrie Raises $11M in Push To Offer More Crypto Funds

BNY Mellon participated in the strategic round as the fund group seeks to expand headcount

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

BNY Mellon to Collaborate With Interbank Marketplace Pure Digital

BNY Mellon joins State Street to help build front-to-back office solution for transacting digital assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Rallies After Short-Lived Dip Below $30K

Signals of further institutional adoption could have triggered crypto’s early morning rally. BNY Mellon joined State Street and four other banks in offering custody support to crypto trading platform, Pure Digital.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.