People

Argentina elects pro-Bitcoin president Javier Milei

Milei has been an outspoken critic of Argentina’s central bank and a vocal supporter of Bitcoin and crypto

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Using distributed ledger technology for CBDCs could improve security and efficiency: French bank

Distributed ledger technology could also enhance cross-border transactions for CBDCs

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Canadians appear willing to embrace CBDC: Survey

Canadians seem open to CBDC adoption, but there’s still concerns about privacy, fraud, cyberattacks and loss of financial control

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand taking ‘cautious approach to crypto,’ watching global developments

The Reserve Bank said that it will increase its vigilance on crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Hong Kong and UAE To Collaborate on Crypto Rules

Hong Kong and UAE authorities are keen to attract global crypto companies to set up shop in their respective regions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Norwegian Central Bank Wants Government to Get Serious About Crypto Regulation

Norges Bank is also ramping up its investigation into possibly offering a central bank digital currency from now to 2025

by James Cirrone /
Policy

G7 Plans To Help Developing Economies Explore CBDCs

It’s G7 season and crypto is on the agenda. So are CBDCs, with economies set to eventually receive word on best practices

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

SWIFT Says It Can Resolve a Major Obstacle to CBDC Adoption

SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Kenya Seeks Public Opinion on Potential CBDC

Applicability of a digital Kenyan shilling is being weighed up by the country’s central bank, which is requesting public feedback

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Korea’s Central Bank Completes First Phase of CBDC Simulation Test Run

The CBDC project has now moved into its second phase where various additional functions including offline payments will be tested

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Swiss Central Bank, BIS, SIX Complete Test of Wholesale CBDC Trial Labelling it ‘Operationally Possible’

The move marks a turning point in CBDC infrastructure development, demonstrating to the rest of the world that such moves could prove useful to the traditional banking and financial sector.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Hong Kong Seeks Feedback on ‘Risk-Based’ Approach to Crypto, Stablecoin Regulation

Hong Kong’s central bank is seeking public feedback on its intended regulation of payment-related stablecoins.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Dr. William White on the Unintended Consequences of Central Banks’ Easy Money

Dr. William White sits down with Jack Farley to explain his fear of the central banks making a serious policy error by looking at the past, the present, and what could be our future.

by Jack Farley /
MarketsPolicy

Bank of France Governor: Protect the Banks, We Need Them

On the role of central banks: “caution yet confidence”, says Denis Beau. CBDCs are not a panacea, and should not be allowed to harm commercial banks.

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Why QE Is NOT Money Printing | Jeff Snider & Emil Kalinowski

Jeff Snider & Emil Kalinowski dive into debunking central banking myths, explaining the effects of the past on our current time, and more in this week’s episode of On the Margin.

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Will Hyperinflation Lead to Hyperbitcoinization?

Guest Robert Breedlove is a bitcoin philosopher with a focus on exploring freedom, sovereignty, philosophy, economics from first principles.

by Liz Coyne /

