class action lawsuit

There are a total of 8 articles associated with class action lawsuit.
Markets

Binance hit with class-action lawsuit over alleged market manipulation

The complaint alleges Binance’s actions were aimed at monopolizing the crypto market by intentionally harming FTX entities

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Court sides with Uniswap over class action suit

The Court said that concerns around unregistered securities were better addressed to Congress

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Stronghold Digital class action to proceed following court approval

The miner is accused of misleading investors about its mining capacity and cost of operations, in direct violation with sections of the US Securities Act

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Mark Cuban Accuses Plaintiffs Suing Him of ‘Forum Shopping and Gamesmanship’

Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban have asked the court to move the Voyager-related suit to the Northern District of Texas

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

The Last 10 Days in the FTX Saga: A Timeline

A recap of the latest FTX events since the new CEO John J. Ray, III took over

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsPolicy

Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations

The latest class action against the exchange acts for anyone who bought “Coinbase securities” over the past year and a half

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Elon Musk Teases Crypto Integration at His First Twitter All-hands

Musk, who agreed to take over the media company in April, said news, entertainment and payments are three critical areas for Twitter

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Updated Lawsuit Alleges Voyager Digital Sold Unregistered Crypto Securities

New complaint details crypto company’s alleged selling of unregistered securities through its interest-earning accounts

by Ben Strack /

