Web3

Ethereum ‘smart account’ adoption is low — the first rollup proposal wants to change that

Smart accounts have so far seen lacklustre adoption from Ethereum users, but removing the need for private keys might be an answer

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Wallet providers emphasize security as top hurdle to overcome

OKX, Phantom and Braavos execs chatted about the future of crypto wallets and more importantly, what needs to change for success to happen

by James Cirrone /
Sponsored

Bold new era: crypto’s evolution to superior asset custody 

The evolution of crypto asset custody is an urgent matter—one needing rigorous, audited controls and new-era key management to rebuild trust

by Bart Hillerich /
Sponsored

The institution’s crypto self-custody planning guide

When crypto markets turn sour, proper self-custody can mean the difference between safety and bankruptcy

by Bart Hillerich /
Sponsored

This wallet tactic could scale global on-chain brand ecosystems

Facing booming customer acquisition costs, brands will turn to blockchain for better data and growth opportunities

by Bart Hillerich /
Web3

Cubist Launches ‘Non-custodial’ Web3 Private Key Manager

Blockworks exclusive: Cubist launch comes as Web2 and Web3 players alike parse best security practices for the crypto industry

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Ledger Rolls Out ‘Crypto Life’ Debit Card Across UK and Europe

A string of crypto scandals has spurred interest in Ledger cold wallets — but sometimes you just need a real-life card to spend some

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Markets

Celsius’ Woes Spark Boom in Ledger Sales

The hardware wallet maker at NFT.NYC announced a new NFT marketplace and a platform to support companies in navigating the NFT space

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Robinhood To Build Web3 Wallet in Bid To Capture NFT Hype

Following on the heels of its crypto wallet, Robinhood said it wants to roll out a new Web3 wallet with increased functionality for NFTs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Hardware Wallet Provider Trezor Targeted in Phishing Attack

A malicious actor pretending to be Trezor sent a false email requesting victims to update their software and change their wallet PIN

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Solana-focused Wallet Phantom Hits 1.8M Users but Aims Much Higher for 2022

“Somewhere in the 10 to 50 [million] range is what we’re shooting for,” Brandon Millman co-founder and CEO of Phantom told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiFinance

MetaMask Growth Shows DeFi Cruising Into Mainstream

MetaMask reported Tuesday a 1,800% jump in the number of Monthly Active Users, which is a good proxy to show the growth of DeFi.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

a16z Leads $20M Series A for Digital Wallet Valora

Open-source blockchain ecosystem Celo announced it’s digital wallet Valora will now operate as an independent company amidst the close of the Series A round.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Funding News: Fireblocks, Eco and Saber Labs Raise Millions

Venture capitals and investors alike have announced that they have fundraised millions of dollars to crypto-based companies this week.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $9M Series A Round for Crypto Wallet Phantom

The round included participation from Variant Fund, Jump Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Solana Foundation.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

