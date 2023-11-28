crypto wallets
Smart accounts have so far seen lacklustre adoption from Ethereum users, but removing the need for private keys might be an answer
OKX, Phantom and Braavos execs chatted about the future of crypto wallets and more importantly, what needs to change for success to happen
The evolution of crypto asset custody is an urgent matter—one needing rigorous, audited controls and new-era key management to rebuild trust
When crypto markets turn sour, proper self-custody can mean the difference between safety and bankruptcy
Facing booming customer acquisition costs, brands will turn to blockchain for better data and growth opportunities
Blockworks exclusive: Cubist launch comes as Web2 and Web3 players alike parse best security practices for the crypto industry
A string of crypto scandals has spurred interest in Ledger cold wallets — but sometimes you just need a real-life card to spend some
The hardware wallet maker at NFT.NYC announced a new NFT marketplace and a platform to support companies in navigating the NFT space
Following on the heels of its crypto wallet, Robinhood said it wants to roll out a new Web3 wallet with increased functionality for NFTs
A malicious actor pretending to be Trezor sent a false email requesting victims to update their software and change their wallet PIN
“Somewhere in the 10 to 50 [million] range is what we’re shooting for,” Brandon Millman co-founder and CEO of Phantom told Blockworks
MetaMask reported Tuesday a 1,800% jump in the number of Monthly Active Users, which is a good proxy to show the growth of DeFi.
Open-source blockchain ecosystem Celo announced it’s digital wallet Valora will now operate as an independent company amidst the close of the Series A round.
Venture capitals and investors alike have announced that they have fundraised millions of dollars to crypto-based companies this week.
The round included participation from Variant Fund, Jump Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Solana Foundation.