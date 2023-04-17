cryptocurrency exchange

There are a total of 11 articles associated with cryptocurrency exchange.
Business

Shaquille O’Neal Served in FTX Case, Ending 3-Month ‘Sideshow’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is said to be the only celebrity who avoided servers of the FTX endorsement lawsuit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Australian Crypto ‘Super App’ Canned Along With $2.2B Merger

Swyftx had hoped to merge its crypto exchange business with trading app Superhero to create Australia’s first “super app”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

FTX Bankrupt, Hacked, Investigated: A Timeline of Events

A rundown of major FTX events since Binance pulled out of its proposed buyout deal, leading to Bankman-Fried’s exchange going bankrupt

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

FTX Staff Lost ‘Significant Portions’ of Net Worth on Exchange

A former FTX executive said he sent $700,000 to the embattled crypto exchange just before it suspended withdrawals earlier this week

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Coinbase Secures Crypto Payments License in Singapore

Coinbase joins 17 others in receiving in-principle approval from the central bank of Singapore, having held an exemption until now

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto.com Sent User $6.6M Due to Excel Bungle, Court Hears

A Crypto.com user who mistakenly received a refund worth millions of dollars has claimed they thought the funds were a competition prize

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Huobi Founder Sells 100% Stake to Justin Sun Fund: Report

Huobi founder Leon Li will no longer be part of the business’ operations after the deal closes, with Justin Sun taking on an advisory role

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Former US Senator Will Chair New Binance Global Advisory Board

Max Baucus, the former US ambassador to China, will lead the debuting Binance advisory unit tasked with navigating regulatory complexity

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Under Investigation Over Bank Secrecy Act: Report

The Justice Department started probing Binance on its policies to combat illegal finance in 2020, sources told Reuters

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto.com Sues User After Refunding $10M Instead of $100

Crypto.com reportedly didn’t realise it had sent $10 million to one of its users by mistake for seven months

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Exchange Hotbit Suspends Trade After Authorities Freeze Funds

Hotbit says authorities have frozen some of its funds, forcing the exchange to shutdown trade and withdrawals until they’re returned

by Shalini Nagarajan /

