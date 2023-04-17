cryptocurrency exchange
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is said to be the only celebrity who avoided servers of the FTX endorsement lawsuit
Swyftx had hoped to merge its crypto exchange business with trading app Superhero to create Australia’s first “super app”
A rundown of major FTX events since Binance pulled out of its proposed buyout deal, leading to Bankman-Fried’s exchange going bankrupt
A former FTX executive said he sent $700,000 to the embattled crypto exchange just before it suspended withdrawals earlier this week
Coinbase joins 17 others in receiving in-principle approval from the central bank of Singapore, having held an exemption until now
A Crypto.com user who mistakenly received a refund worth millions of dollars has claimed they thought the funds were a competition prize
Huobi founder Leon Li will no longer be part of the business’ operations after the deal closes, with Justin Sun taking on an advisory role
Max Baucus, the former US ambassador to China, will lead the debuting Binance advisory unit tasked with navigating regulatory complexity
The Justice Department started probing Binance on its policies to combat illegal finance in 2020, sources told Reuters
Crypto.com reportedly didn’t realise it had sent $10 million to one of its users by mistake for seven months
Hotbit says authorities have frozen some of its funds, forcing the exchange to shutdown trade and withdrawals until they’re returned