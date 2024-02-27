Dune Analytics
Snowflake, a cloud-based data warehouse solution, has partnered with Dune to make curated blockchain data available to its clients
The firm raised $69,420,000 in capital which will be used to distribute financial rewards to content creators and attract up to 1 million new Web3 analysts
Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price
Yearn Finance launches YFI buyback program to distribute earnings to token holders
Stablecoin activity picks up in the midst of market volatility
BTC attempts to reverse bearish price action, Ethereum looks strong against Bitcoin, the number of NFTs sold on Opensea continues to decline.
MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.
Increased CME volume may be contributing to BTC volatility; COMP, AAVE, and MKR battle it out for marketshare in DeFi.
CPI overshoots estimates while the labor market remains tight, the bitcoin basis trade is alive, DEX volume peaked in May of this year
Centralized exchanges want a piece of the NFT craze, bitcoin underperforms the market, MetaMask posts impressive revenue numbers.