Dune Analytics

There are a total of 10 articles associated with Dune Analytics.
Business

Dune partners with Snowflake to make blockchain data more accessible

Snowflake, a cloud-based data warehouse solution, has partnered with Dune to make curated blockchain data available to its clients

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Web3 Data Firm Dune Analytics Hits Unicorn Status

The firm raised $69,420,000 in capital which will be used to distribute financial rewards to content creators and attract up to 1 million new Web3 analysts

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

BAYC Flips CryptoPunks as OpenSea Volume Recovers: Markets Wrap

Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Yearn Finance Launches YFI Buyback Program: Markets Wrap

Yearn Finance launches YFI buyback program to distribute earnings to token holders

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Fed Speeds Tapering, Borrowing Activity on Aave, Compound, Maker, Anchor Slides: Markets Wrap

Stablecoin activity picks up in the midst of market volatility

by Sam Martin /
Markets

ETH/BTC on the Verge of Breaking Out; NFT Market May be Stagnating: Markets Wrap

BTC attempts to reverse bearish price action, Ethereum looks strong against Bitcoin, the number of NFTs sold on Opensea continues to decline.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

AAVE, COMP MKR Battle for Market Share; BTC ETFs Fuel Leverage: Markets Wrap

Increased CME volume may be contributing to BTC volatility; COMP, AAVE, and MKR battle it out for marketshare in DeFi.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Quickly Recovers After Dip; Macro Steals the Show: Markets Wrap

CPI overshoots estimates while the labor market remains tight, the bitcoin basis trade is alive, DEX volume peaked in May of this year

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Centralized Exchanges Make NFT Moves; Bitcoin Retreats: Markets Wrap

Centralized exchanges want a piece of the NFT craze, bitcoin underperforms the market, MetaMask posts impressive revenue numbers.

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.